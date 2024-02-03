How to watch Grammys 2024: Live stream online without cable

SZA has more nominations than any other artist in this year's Grammy Awards, but how many will she win?

You know awards season is really underway when it’s time for the Grammys 2024. From Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa to SZA and Joni Mitchell, some of the music industry's biggest stars will be on hand to perform, present and hopefully take home a gong or two at the the 66th Grammy Awards. It'll be a glittering event, so make sure you read on to find out how to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Grammys 2024 live stream, Date, Time, Channels ► Date: Sunday, February 4

► Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Monday, February 5) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Monday, February 5)

• U.S. — CBS and Paramount Plus

• FREE Australia — 7 plus streaming service Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Taylor Swift may have broken another Grammys record with "Anti-Hero" earning her a seventh career nomination for Song of the Year, but not even Swift can compete with SZA heading into this year's music industry awards night.

SZA topped the nominations for the Grammys 2024, with the R&B singer-songwriter up for nine gongs, including Album of Year for "SOS", Record of the Year for "Kill Bill" and Traditional R&B Performance for "Love Language".

The ceremony will be a celebration of a stellar year for women in music, with Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish all doing battle in the major categories, while Miley Cyrus has also bagged six nominations of her own.

Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year, while performers on the night include SZA, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2. Here's how to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream online, and if you scroll down you can find a list of the big four category nominations.

Free Grammys 2024 live stream in Australia

How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream FOR FREE in Australia

Music fans in Australia can watch a Grammys 2024 live stream for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service. The ceremony will take place Monday, February 5 at midday AEDT.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch a Grammys 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home? Don't worry, you can watch the ceremony via a VPN — such as ExpressVPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch the Grammys 2024 in the U.S.

How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S. music lovers can watch a 66th Annual Grammy Awards live stream Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch a Grammys 2024 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, three of the best cable TV alternatives. It will also be on DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Remember, if you're abroad right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is the one we recommend.

The Grammys are also streaming live on Paramount Plus, if you have a Premium plan ($11.99 per month).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package.

Paramount Plus is offering a seven-day free trial

Watch the Grammys 2024 from abroad

How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream wherever you are with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss a Grammys 2024 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use.



Watch the Grammys 2024 in Canada

How to watch a Grammys 2023 live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus, which is also available in Canada.

Remember, if you're not in Canada right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is the one we recommend.

Can you watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.K.?

Can you watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.K.?

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the Grammys.

Paramount Plus is available in the UK but we can't confirm if the Grammys will be available to stream. The ceremony will take place very late UK time — 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 5.

Anyone who’s traveling in the U.K. wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.

Grammys 2024 nominees

Grammys 2024 nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Album of the Year

Boygenius — "The Record"

Janelle Monáe — "The Age of Pleasure"

Jon Batiste — "World Music Radio"

Lana Del Rey — "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Miley Cyrus — "Endless Summer Vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Guts"

SZA — "SOS"

Taylor Swift — "Midnights"

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish — "What Was I Made For?"

Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Jon Batiste —"Worship"

Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"

SZA — "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"

Victoria Monét — "On My Mama"

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish — "What Was I Made For?"

Dua Lipa —"Dance the Night"

Jon Batiste — "Butterfly"

Lana Del Rey — "A&W"

Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"

SZA — "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.