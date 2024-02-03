How to watch Grammys 2024: Live stream online without cable
SZA has the most nominations, Taylor Swift the momentum
You know awards season is really underway when it’s time for the Grammys 2024. From Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa to SZA and Joni Mitchell, some of the music industry's biggest stars will be on hand to perform, present and hopefully take home a gong or two at the the 66th Grammy Awards. It'll be a glittering event, so make sure you read on to find out how to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Sunday, February 4
► Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA
► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Monday, February 5) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Monday, February 5)
• U.S. — CBS and Paramount Plus
• FREE Australia — 7 plus streaming service
Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free
Taylor Swift may have broken another Grammys record with "Anti-Hero" earning her a seventh career nomination for Song of the Year, but not even Swift can compete with SZA heading into this year's music industry awards night.
SZA topped the nominations for the Grammys 2024, with the R&B singer-songwriter up for nine gongs, including Album of Year for "SOS", Record of the Year for "Kill Bill" and Traditional R&B Performance for "Love Language".
The ceremony will be a celebration of a stellar year for women in music, with Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish all doing battle in the major categories, while Miley Cyrus has also bagged six nominations of her own.
Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year, while performers on the night include SZA, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2. Here's how to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream online, and if you scroll down you can find a list of the big four category nominations.
Free Grammys 2024 live stream in Australia
How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream FOR FREE in Australia
Music fans in Australia can watch a Grammys 2024 live stream for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service. The ceremony will take place Monday, February 5 at midday AEDT.
But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch a Grammys 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home? Don't worry, you can watch the ceremony via a VPN — such as ExpressVPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Watch the Grammys 2024 in the U.S.
How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.S.
In the U.S. music lovers can watch a 66th Annual Grammy Awards live stream Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch a Grammys 2024 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, three of the best cable TV alternatives. It will also be on DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.
Remember, if you're abroad right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is the one we recommend.
The Grammys are also streaming live on Paramount Plus, if you have a Premium plan ($11.99 per month).
Paramount Plus is offering a seven-day free trial, so you can check out all that the new streaming service has to offer. With the Premium Plan, you can access your live local CBS feed in addition to a huge library filled with blockbuster movies, classic series and originals like 1923 and Star Trek: Picard.
Watch the Grammys 2024 from abroad
How to watch a Grammys 2024 live stream wherever you are with a VPN
Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss a Grammys 2024 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
Watch the Grammys 2024 in Canada
How to watch a Grammys 2023 live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus, which is also available in Canada.
Remember, if you're not in Canada right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is the one we recommend.
Can you watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.K.?
Can you watch a Grammys 2024 live stream in the U.K.?
Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the Grammys.
Paramount Plus is available in the UK but we can't confirm if the Grammys will be available to stream. The ceremony will take place very late UK time — 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 5.
Anyone who’s traveling in the U.K. wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.
Grammys 2024 nominees
Grammys 2024 nominees
The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:
Album of the Year
Boygenius — "The Record"
Janelle Monáe — "The Age of Pleasure"
Jon Batiste — "World Music Radio"
Lana Del Rey — "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"
Miley Cyrus — "Endless Summer Vacation"
Olivia Rodrigo — "Guts"
SZA — "SOS"
Taylor Swift — "Midnights"
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish — "What Was I Made For?"
Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"
Jon Batiste —"Worship"
Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"
SZA — "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"
Victoria Monét — "On My Mama"
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish — "What Was I Made For?"
Dua Lipa —"Dance the Night"
Jon Batiste — "Butterfly"
Lana Del Rey — "A&W"
Miley Cyrus — "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo — "Vampire"
SZA — "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift — "Anti-Hero"
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.