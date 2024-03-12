These five essentials will elevate your Taylor Swift The Eras Tour watch party

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film (Taylor's Version) officially hits Disney Plus this Friday, March 15. Making its debut a full day earlier than previously announced, the film will feature the concert in its entirety for the first time, including the song "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic tracks.

According to Disney's press release last month, the film, directed by Sam Wrench, amassed more than $260 million worldwide, making it the top-selling concert film of all time. In the spirit of all things Eras Tour, we've rounded up some much-needed essentials to help you celebrate the occasion in the best way possible.

With products ranging from soundbars to hair stylers, we've got you covered so you can plan your watch party in style and relive the best moments of the Eras Tour phenomenon. All you'll need are some snacks, a Stanley or two for hydration, and enough energy to last you the entire four-hour film.

Of course, the only way to stream Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is by signing up to Disney Plus (if you haven't done so already). We've also got a comprehensive price guide to the streamer and a roundup of the best streaming services available in Australia that you can check out, too.

