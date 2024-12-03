How to watch 'Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original' online — stream online from anywhere

Three part docu-series "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" is an extended version of the film "I Am Still" which enjoyed exclusive and unrivaled access to genuine global phenomenon Jung Kook - part of South Korean boy band BTS - as he launches and tours his debut solo album "Golden".

Read on for where to watch "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" online and around the world.

'Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original' - Streaming details "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 3.

• Global stream — Disney+

Following the release of Disney Originals “Permission To Dance”, “Monuments Beyond The Star”, “J-Hope In The Box”, “Are You Sure?” and “In The Soop” involving the band BTS and various members comes "Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original". This also goes behind the scenes.

Jung Kook's debut album "Golden" features popular international artists like Jack Harlow, DJ Snake and Usher, and a collab with American singer-composer Charlie Puth (recently name checked by Taylor Swift in "The Tortured Poets Department") for his song ‘Left Right Left’.

Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" online, including information on release dates, full cast and official trailer.

How to watch 'Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original' on Disney Plus

"Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday, December 3.

Disney Plus Basic prices start at $9.99/month in the U.S. but you can grab Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for just one dollar more.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

How to watch 'Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original' on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen. "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" drops everywhere on Tuesday, December 3.

Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original" and everything else on the streaming platform.

'Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01:

Departure: Take a glimpse into the production of “Seven (feat. Latto),” the first milestone in his journey.

S01 E02:

Via: His relentless efforts and practices continue with his second single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow).” - TBA

S01 E03:

Rise: Jung Kook establishes himself as a prominent solo male artist of the 2020s with chart-topping hits. - TBA

'Jung Kook: I Am Still The Original' - Cast

Jung Kook - Self

Is Jung Kook still serving in the military? Yes, he enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023 and is expected to be discharged around June 11, 2025.

