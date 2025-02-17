Oh boy: Disney Plus Australia's Premium tier is increasing in price, only a year after its inception

Despite announcing a new Premium tier less than 12 months ago, Disney Plus Australia is hiking its prices once again.

After revealing last week that ESPN is coming to the streamer, Disney Plus has confirmed in emails to subscribers that its Premium offerings — monthly and annual — will increase in price to reflect the platform's upcoming additions. The price change will be effective from March 28, 2025 for existing subscribers — there's no word yet on when the price for new subscriptions is set to change.

As per the email, subscribers were informed that their Premium subscription would increase from AU$17.99p/m to AU$20.99p/m. This is an uptick of AU$36 per year for monthly subscribers. On the other hand, annual subscriptions will rise from AU$179.99 to AU$209.99, increasing by just AU$30 per year. Subscribers will not be charged the new prices if they cancel their Disney Plus subscription before the changes come into effect.

We’re yet to learn if Standard tier subscribers will be affected by the price hike and we've reached out to Disney Plus for confirmation.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Sharmishta Sarkar)

It's been less than a year since Disney Plus introduced its Premium tier in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Before this change, Disney Plus only had one subscription tier. When the Premium tier arrived, the streamer split inclusions up, placing the better features — 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio — under its more expensive tier. The other differences between the plans are minimal, as both have access to ad-free viewing, unlimited downloads and simultaneous streams.

Disney Plus stated it is committed to "providing a variety of offerings and quality content to our subscribers". The company also noted that it will continue "to curate an extensive collection of global branded content, exclusive premieres of originals, iconic series, and quality storytelling for consumers".

It has yet to be confirmed whether these changes will affect other markets outside of Australia, including New Zealand. Disney Plus has introduced ad-supported streaming in other markets, like the US, so here's hoping the price changes won't bring advertisements for Standard subscribers.

(Image credit: Future)

Comparatively, despite the impending increase, other premium services are much more expensive than Disney Plus. Netflix takes the lead among streamers in Australia, costing a whopping AU$25p/m, followed by homegrown streamers, Stan and Binge, which both charge AU$22p/m for their respective premium offerings.

That said, price hikes on top of the cost of living pressures can make it harder to determine whether you can actually save costs when it comes to streaming services. If you're keen to keep up with the latest shows or movies on streaming platforms in Australia, then it may be time to switch to an annual subscription if your chosen streamer offers one.

Disney Plus offers an annual subscription for both tiers, and subscribers could potentially avoid the price hike if they switch before the changeover (however, this method is not confirmed). Other platforms, such as Binge, BritBox, and Prime Video, also offer annual plans that maximise consumer savings.