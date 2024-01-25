Disney Plus is getting another Aussie price hike — but you can avoid it if you act fast

How much higher can Disney Plus prices go? To Infinity and beyond, it would seem, with the service announcing not only another Aussie price hike, but also the introduction of a new tier which offers a lower max resolution, downgraded audio and fewer simultaneous streams.

From March 5, 2024, Disney Plus subscriptions will split into Standard and Premium tiers. Standard will be priced at AU$13.99 p/m or AU$139.99 annually for two streams up to 1080p resolution and up to 5.1 audio — that's the same price as a current subscription, which offers four streams at up to 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. To continue getting that experience, you'll soon have to pay for a Premium subscription, which'll cost you AU$17.99 p/m or AU$179.99 annually.

This marks the fourth time that Disney Plus has hiked its price for Aussies — the service launched at the fantastic price of AU$8.99 p/m for four streams, 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, eventually raising its price to AU$11.99 p/m with the introduction of Star in 2021, and then again to AU$13.99 p/m in 2022.

Although the initial jump from AU$8.99 p/m to AU$11.99 p/m was an easy pill to swallow thanks to the service's doubling of its content lineup, each subsequent price hike has been harder to justify, with seemingly no benefit to the consumer. And this time it's even worse, as Standard subscribers will be the same as before for a downgraded service.

Thankfully, there is a way to avoid the price hike for another year. Read on to find out how you can continue paying the current price for another 12 months.

Disney Plus: How to avoid the price hike

Although all Disney Plus subscribers will have to start paying more eventually, there is a very simple way to put off that price hike for another 12 months, so long as you're willing to pay for the entire year up front.

That's right, signing up for an annual Disney Plus subscription will let you keep the current price for another year — so long as your sign up (or update your existing membership) to an annual subscription before March 5, 2024.

The current annual subscription price is AU$139.99 — that's AU$40 cheaper than it will be after the upcoming price hike. On top of this, it's worth noting that annual subscribers are already getting what equates to two free months of Disney Plus, making it an even better deal in the long run.

Is Disney Plus worth keeping for the next 12 months?

Certainly, not everyone is going to want to commit to a streaming service for an entire year, however, those who are willing to stick with Disney Plus will find there is at least a strong lineup of content promised for 2024.

The service's next big release is undoubtedly The Marvels, due to arrive on February 9. The film make much of a splash in theatres, but will surely be a big draw for those who'd rather watch Marvel's latest blockbuster from the comfort of their living room. Marvel fans also have Ironheart and X-Men ‘97 to look forward to this year, as well as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza.

Star Wars fans also have the third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the way, set to land on the service on February 21. The new Star Wars series The Acolyte is also expected to drop this year, along with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

And though it's initially set for theatrical release in June, we also expect Disney Pixar's highly anticipated sequel Inside Out 2 to arrive on the service once its theatrical release window has ended.

If that all sounds like your cup of tea, then an annual Disney Plus subscription will surely save you money in the long run.