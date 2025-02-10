ESPN is coming to Disney Plus Australia and New Zealand

Another major content integration is heading Disney Plus — and this time, it'll be a game changer for sports fans in Australia and New Zealand.

Following its debut in Latin America in June 2024 and the US in December, ESPN sports programming will join Disney Plus Australia and New Zealand in the coming months. The integration will be available for both Premium and Standard subscribers, acting as an additional sports hub on the platform.

ESPN will join the ranks of Disney Plus' brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as Star, the Aussie counterpart for Hulu, encompassing content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu, and locally produced originals, like The Artful Dodger, Shipwreck Hunters Australia and The Clearing.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand VP and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler says the streamer will provide "access to the biggest ESPN offering ever delivered in our market, including live games and on-demand replays".

"We’re excited to bring ESPN to Disney Plus for sports fans across our sports-loving nations. Sport on Disney Plus is an innovative game-changer," Watson-Wheeler adds. "It further enriches our already strong and unique content offering, boosts value for subscribers, and serves sports fans anytime, anywhere."

What will ESPN on Disney Plus look like?

Disney Plus' ESPN hub will include more than 10,000 hours of live sports via the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, with fan-favourite studio shows including SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take. Alongside live events, users can access on-demand replays and iconic original programming including ESPN’s library of 30 for 30 films.

Moreover, ESPN has exclusive rights to select major sporting events, including the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend, NBL Championship Series, MLB Opening Day, the NBA Finals and the NHL Stanley Cup Final. These events are expected to feature on Disney Plus when the integration arrives.

The integration also comes at a time when ESPN is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting in Australia, acting as the home for NBA and WNBA basketball across the country. At the time of writing, there's no confirmation that Australia's own NBL and WNBL games will air on the streamer, but they will remain on Kayo Sports ESPN coverage.

While the live date for the content integration has yet to be announced, we'll keep you updated on when to expect sporting events to come to your Disney Plus subscription.