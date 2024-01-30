Prime Video pricing in Australia: how much Amazon's streaming service costs in 2024

Founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos on 5 July 1994, Amazon has become a significant player in the e-commerce game — and some of us would be lost without it. The company made its Aussie debut in November 2017, subsequently bringing Prime Video along with it, and the rest is history.

Since then, Prime Video has graced Aussie homes with its blockbuster originals, free-to-stream licensed content, and, more recently, making waves with Jacob Elordi's Bathwater (IYKYK).

But some may question whether it's worth maintaining an ongoing subscription to Prime Video, especially if you want to cut down your monthly expenses or if the content isn't to your liking anymore. If you're looking for help with this decision, look no further. We've gathered the most up-to-date information on Prime Video and what's included in its monthly plans, and popped it into this handy guide just for you.

If you're interested in price comparisons across streaming services available in Australia or which services are the best in Australia , we've got you covered, too.

Prime Video Australia plans and prices

(Image credit: Kicking Studio/Shutterstock)

Amazon Prime currently has two plans on offer:

Monthly plan | AU$9.99

Yearly plan | AU$79

Amazon Prime is almost a no-brainer if you're an avid online shopper thanks to its free one-day delivery for local items Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers gain access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and of course, Prime Video. For those who may already have Prime memberships, it’s possible you could be missing out on everything Prime Video has to offer.

It’s important to note that having an Amazon Prime membership gets you instant access to Prime Video, with the two being inextricably linked. This means that you cannot have a Prime Video membership without signing up to Amazon Prime.

If you divide the monthly price by the amount of Prime benefits you get, Prime Video costs around AU$1.99 per month and around AU$15.80 annually — making it technically the cheapest streaming service available.

Thinking of cancelling Prime Video this month? Here's what we recommend instead. January is a good month for Apple TV Plus, led by the streaming arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the new WWII series Masters of the Air, along with the British crime drama Criminal Record. Additionally, subscribers can look forward to more new episodes of For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

How to pick the right plan for your needs

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the most part, when choosing the right streaming plan for your needs, it comes down to two factors: number of screens and streaming resolution. Obviously, other factors can go into this, like catalogue access and non-streaming benefits — which are both pretty notable for Prime Video.

Prime Video allows you to stream in HD/4K resolutions on up to three screens at once and you can stream the same video on two devices simultaneously. In terms of downloadable content, you can download TV shows or movies on up to four devices.

For larger households, this means you can use one Prime membership across multiple devices. Unlike Apple TV Plus, Prime Video allows you to have different viewer profiles for the same account, meaning you can separate family-friendly suggestions under a Kids icon.

It’s really up to you to decide what plan option is the best, but if you’re looking to score some serious Amazon deals on upcoming Prime Days, it could be worth switching to an annual plan.

Are there ways to save on subscription costs?

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures / 20th Century Studios; David Lee/Netflix; Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video)

When choosing a monthly subscription, Amazon Prime already proves it’s great value for money. With unlimited access to a range of Prime exclusive benefits, it’s pretty highly rated here at Tom’s Guide.

Still not convinced? You should know that Amazon Prime offers new customers a 30-day free trial to try out its benefits, which of course includes Prime Video. This is pretty exceptional when it comes to a multi-purpose subscription. This 30-day free trial can be cancelled at any time and it’s definitely something to consider if you find yourself shopping on Amazon.

As mentioned above, if you are a keen Amazon Prime member, it could be worth switching to an annual subscription to maximise your savings. With a saving of AU$40.88 per year, it definitely gives you the most bang for your buck.

As for Prime Video, it could be a great alternative to having multiple streaming subscriptions, and you could potentially access a more comprehensive content selection at a relatively low cost.

If you’re an Optus customer, you also have the option of getting a Prime Video subscription through select home internet or mobile phone plans, so you may be able to maximise savings by bundling your services.

How does Prime Video pricing compare to other streaming services?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Price-wise, Prime Video is one of the cheaper streaming options available. Again, the only catch is that you need an Amazon Prime membership, but at AU$9.99 per month, it’s not hard to justify if you actively use and peruse Amazon.

For content, Prime Video has an excellent range of original titles to stream for free as well as other licensed content that you can rent or buy. Anything you purchase will have indefinite viewing, meaning you can rewatch any of your VHS-era reruns over and over again.

It’s also worth mentioning that Prime Video allows you to purchase separate channels for an additional fee. This means you can watch shows and movies from channels such as BritBox, AMC+, Paramount, Shudder and more. And you'll also find a wealth of blockbuster movies and TV shows to stream for free as a part of the platform's back catalogue.

Some of the best Amazon TV originals include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Reacher, I'm a Virgo, and Aussie-based crime dramedy Deadloch. And it would be remiss not to mention the heavily debated Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power and teen rom-com book-to-series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Amazon original movies include the wildly popular and murderous Saltburn, Sasha Baron Cohen’s latest Borat instalment and holiday flick Candy Cane Lane, fronted by Eddie Murphy.

Prime Video has some great Amazon original docos too, with many nostalgic millennial Aussies tuning into The Wiggles documentary, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles or fangirling to Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness, ahead of their first tour down under.

Has the Australian Prime Video price increased over time?

Since its Australian debut in 2017, Amazon Prime was priced at a reasonable AU$6.99 per month. However, in the past year, the subscription recorded an AU$3 price hike, up to AU$9.99 per month. Despite this, Amazon Prime and its inclusions remain pretty affordable.

Is a Prime Video subscription worth it?

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re gotten this far, then you may still be wondering whether a Prime Video subscription is worth your hard-earned cash, so here’s what we recommend.

While we love Amazon here at Tom’s Guide, we recognise that the shopping giant may not be for everyone — and that also goes for its benefits like Prime Video. However, if you find yourself shopping on Amazon or googling where you can stream a beloved classic film or TV show, more often than not Prime Video is the answer.

It’s definitely worth maintaining an ongoing subscription to if you’re a movie buff for its impressive back catalogue, but if you’re more interested in newer releases, then we’d suggest dipping back and forth a few times a year.

If you’re thinking of cancelling your subscription, we have a guide on how to cancel Prime Video that you may want to check out.