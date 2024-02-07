BritBox Australia in 2024: prices, plans, content and more

If you're a connoisseur of kitschy British television shows, you've probably heard of BritBox. Following increasing competition from streaming giants, UK-based public broadcasters BBC and ITV Studios announced plans to create a Netflix-style streaming platform in 2016. The proposed service would become home to the best British soaps and dramas — and was aptly named BritBox.

BritBox has since crossed the ditch to nine countries, launching in Australia in November 2020. With extensive archival episodes of popular shows like Doctor Who, and new episodes of classic TV like EastEnders and Coronation Street, it's no surprise the platform has surpassed 2.6 million subscribers globally.

That being said, as the cost-of-living crisis persists and after experiencing several streaming price hikes, some Aussies may be considering ditching the UK streamer in favour of cutting monthly spending or trialling a different service.

So, if you think BritBox might be the bee’s knees and you’re in a pinch, we've compiled this extensive guide to the platform, its subscriptions on offer, and more below. If you're interested in more Aussie-based streaming guides, you can also check out our articles on the best streaming services in Australia and what streamers will cost you in Australia this year .

How much does BritBox cost?

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

BritBox currently offers two subscription plans:

Monthly | AU$9.99

Annual | AU$89.99 (then AU$99.99 after 22 February 2024)

BritBox subscribers can stream the ultimate collection of British TV, movies and docos, and you can choose between a monthly or yearly subscription. You can stream on four screens simultaneously in HD and download for later viewing on two devices. The platform is also ad-free, so its low monthly spend is rather attractive compared to other ad-supported plans at a similar price point (e.g. Binge and Netflix).

At first glance, BritBox's homepage doesn't mention its 7-day free trial. The only mention of the trial appears when signing up for a monthly or annual plan. Despite this, you can cancel the trial at any time, too, so you can try before you sign the (theoretical) dotted line.

Annual Subscription

At the time of publishing, a yearly subscription to BritBox is priced at AU$89.99. However, after 22 February 2024, the price will increase by AU$10 to AU$99.99.

How to pick the right plan for your needs

(Image credit: BritBox)

Choosing the right plan for your streaming needs usually comes down to two factors: screens and streaming resolution. BritBox is no exception to this rule.

Both subscriptions come with the standard of four screens and simultaneous streams, no ad breaks, and the same content catalogue. Plus, you can download unlimited amounts of your favourite soaps for offline viewing.

For most households, a monthly subscription is plenty to sustain multiple users and devices (and multiple tastes, too). But an annual plan may be the way to go if you're looking for ways to save some extra shillings on your subscription costs.

If you were to switch or sign up before the impending price hike later this month, you'd save a whopping AU$29.89 over the year. However, if you sign up after the increase, you'll still save AU$19.89 compared to a monthly sub. Currently, only five streaming services offer yearly subscriptions in Australia — namely BritBox, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus — so it's worth considering the switch if you want to maximise your savings.

Are there ways to save on subscription costs?

At the time of writing, new subscribers cannot save on a standard BritBox subscription. However, a way to save could be by combining subscriptions and purchasing the BritBox channel on Prime Video.

If you're already a Prime member, you can try the BritBox channel on Prime Video for 30 days before an additional AU$9.99 gets added to your monthly Amazon bill. The BritBox channel does contain all the shows and movies found on the UK streamer, so it could be a viable option for those who actively subscribe to Amazon Prime.

How does BritBox pricing compare to other streaming services?

(Image credit: BritBox / BBC)

In terms of pricing, the British streaming service is on the cheaper end of the spectrum. Costing AU$9.99 per month and AU$99.99 annually, the cost is akin to Binge, Stan and Paramount Plus' lowest offerings.

Comparatively, a monthly BritBox subscription is the same price point as Paramount Plus' standard plan and both platforms have observed similarly minimal hikes in the past year. However, BritBox is hard to compare to other streaming services in that vein, as no other service offers the same extensive range of UK-based productions.

From exquisite histories and chilling mysteries to beloved classics and new releases fast-tracked from the UK, BritBox has the ultimate collection of British telly available to stream. TV shows include the beloved Mr Bean, the intriguing new season of Father Brown, and the gripping crime drama Karen Pirie.

BritBox is also home to some cracking originals, like the Cary Grant biopic series Archie, Guy Pearce-fronted espionage thriller A Spy Among Friends, and Sister Boniface Mysteries, the beloved Father Brown spin-off.

There's no shortage of lifestyle or documentary series on the platform too, including Martin Compston's Scottish Fling and competition shows like The Great British Sewing Bee and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The only thing the platform lacks in comparison to other streamers, is an extensive film collection. That being said, there’s a decent amount of movies based on true stories, such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Imitation Game, the book-to-film adaptation of The Personal History of David Copperfield and a look into WWII Operation Overlord and an infamous British PM with 2017’s Churchill.

It would be remiss to not mention the Period Drama films too, and plenty of Jane Austen adaptations — namely the remastered version of Pride and Prejudice — to keep any fan satisfied.

Has the Australian BritBox price increased over time?

In the last month, BritBox has announced price hikes for both plans. The monthly plan saw an increase of AU$1 in January 2024, now totalling AU$9.99 p/m. The annual subscription will cost AU$99.99 starting in late February, as mentioned above.

Is a BritBox subscription worth it?

(Image credit: BBC)

If you've gotten this far, you're probably pondering whether a BritBox subscription is right for you. Here's what we recommend.

If you live and breathe British TV, then it may be a great choice for you. There's lots of UK-based content on offer, and if you like true crime, there are plenty of British detective shows to keep you entertained. But if you're only interested in occasionally binge-watching a few shows, we'd recommend dipping in and out when a show of interest debuts.

It's also worth noting that some of BritBox's catalogue features on other platforms — like Netflix, Disney Plus (for Doctor Who fans) and Foxtel Now — so if you have a subscription to another platform that has what you're after, then it may not be worth signing up. For that reason, too, we'd suggest signing up for a free trial before committing to the standalone British platform so you can see whether it's truly smashing — or not.