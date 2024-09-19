This Disney Plus $2 deal is amazing — here are 5 shows and movies to stream after you sign up

Disney Plus is bound to have picked up some new subscribers thanks to the limited-time $2 Disney Plus deal that's currently on offer.

If you're looking to make the most of a new subscription to one of the best streaming services, we've pulled together a round-up of some of the best Disney Plus releases you should stream next.

We'll get onto our picks in just a second, but if you weren't aware here's a quick breakdown of the current streaming bargain that Disney is offering to both new and returning customers. From September 12 to 27, Disney is offering streaming fans a big discount on the Disney Plus Basic plan in both the U.S. and U.K.

Disney Plus standard subscription deal: $1.99 a month for 3 months @ Disney Plus

This means you can get the ad-supported membership tier for just $1.99/£1.99 a month for three whole months. It's a particularly good deal right now, as Disney's Basic plan is about to jump up in price to $9.99/ a month on October 17, along with other price increases for Disney Plus Premium, Hulu, ESPN Plus and several Disney Bundle options.

With that deal breakdown out of the way, here's our round-up of some of the best Disney Plus releases that have come our way in 2024, so you can dive into the streamer's best offerings right away.

We've tried to show the broad range of content that's come to Disney in recent months, so expect some MCU goodness, an unmissable concert experience, and more. If you don't see anything you like, check out our list of everything new on Disney Plus in September for more recent releases.

'Agatha All Along'

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

I decided to start this list with a more recent release that just started airing, as it's no doubt plastered all over the Disney Plus home screen. While Marvel's recent track record hasn't exactly been spotless, the first reactions to "Agatha All Along" heralded the latest Marvel TV show as one of the MCU's finest efforts in a while.

Unsurprisingly, the series focuses on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. After making her MCU debut in "WandaVision", "Agatha All Along" sees our Marvel magician being freed from a spell by a mysterious teen ("Heartstopper" star Joe Locke) who begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a gauntlet of magical trials. Together, the pair form a new coven and set off on their dangerous quest.

If you need some witchy vibes in the run-up to Halloween, then you might need to keep coming back to Disney Plus every week for more "Agatha All Along."

Watch now on Disney Plus

'Doctor Who'

SEASON 1 TRAILER | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

If you weren't aware, Disney Plus recently became the de facto international home of "Doctor Who," the beloved British time-travel series that follows the titular Time Lord and his various companions on their adventures throughout time and space.

This partnership began with a handful of specials designed to mark the show's 60th anniversary on our screens in November 2023 followed by a festive special on Christmas Day. Then, the show's new era properly kicked off with a fresh set of spirited, time-hopping adventures starring the 15th incarnation of the Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his latest friend, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Functioning as both a fresh introduction to the series' world for newcomers and as another dose of fun for long-term fans, the long-running sci-fi series' latest chapter is worth seeking out if you're in the mood for a new adventure.

Watch now on Disney Plus

'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylorâ€™s Version) | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

If you didn't manage to bag tickets to Taylor Swift's phenomenal tour, (or you want to relive the excitement), then you can stream the full-length recording exclusively on Disney Plus.

"Taylor Swift | The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version) is an exclusive cut of the concert movie that contains four additional main songs that weren't shown when the film hit theaters and includes the song "cardigan" and features an additional after-credits acoustic collection featuring four songs.

Swift's globetrotting tour was nothing short of spectacular; it's no wonder this particular version quickly became the no. 1 music movie ever released on Disney Plus (via Variety) after its debut back in March.

Watch now on Disney Plus

'Tiger'

Disneynature's Tiger | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

To mark Earth Day earlier this year, Disney produced "Tiger", their latest project under the Disneynature banner.

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "Tiger" brings us up close with one of planet Earth's most stunning animals. The culmination of 1500 days' worth of filming, "Tiger" follows a young tigress called Ambar as she raises her cubs in the forests of India. Across the doc, you'll get to see hr curious and occasionally clumsy cubs learn what they need to know to survive from their savvy mother, who does her absolute best to ensure they stay safe.

Watch now on Disney Plus

'X-Men '97'

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"X-Men '97" is easily one of the strongest Disney Plus projects we've seen for some time; it's currently sitting at an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, for a start. The animated series premiered back in March 2024 and functions, as the title suggests, as a revival of the awesome X-Men animated series that originally ran from 1992 - 1997, continuing the story of our band of superpowered Mutants. It might sound like a nostalgia play, but "X-Men '97" is far from a simple throwback.

It boasts excellent animation combines thrilling action with compelling personal drama and follows the X-Men as they continue to face down new challenges... without the aid of their leader, Charles Xavier.

Watch now on Disney Plus

What else is coming to Disney Plus?

If you've just signed up with the amazing $1.99 deal, you might be wondering whether it's worth staying subscribed to Disney Plus for a while. Well, here's just a few more things that will be coming to the platform in the near future:

"Inside Out 2" (streaming September 25)

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" (streaming November 2)

"Win or Lose" (streaming December 6)

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (streaming December 3)

"Daredevil: Born Again" (streaming March 25, 2025)