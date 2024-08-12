Disney just showed off more than 20 upcoming shows and movies at D23 2024 — 'Moana 2', 'Toy Story 5', live action 'Snow White' and much more

If you somehow missed it, D23 2024 took place over the weekend (August 9-11). The annual event celebrates everything there is to love about Disney, and it also always means we get treated to a ton of new info about all the upcoming shows and movies coming to theaters and Disney Plus.

This year's event was packed full of trailers, big reveals, and exciting updates from some of the most anticipated shows and movies arriving in 2024 and beyond, including the trailer for the live-action "Snow White" remake starring Rachel Zegler, a new trailer for "Moana 2", plus big updates from the Marvel Cinematic Universe an and the worlds of Pixar and Star Wars.

Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest trailers that dropped throughout the showcase, along with every other announcement that you need to know about from D23 2024.

The biggest shows and movies teased at D23 2024

'Moana 2'

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Arguably one of the most exciting teases of the bunch, this breathtaking "Moana 2" trailer tees up the princess' next adventure. In "Moana 2", our heroine sets off on another adventure.

Having received a call from the ancestors, she must set out on a dangerous new adventure in search of a mysterious island. And to complete that quest, she reconnects with her demi-god friend, Maui. Releasing on November 27 (just in time for Thanksgiving), this looks like one voyage worth taking.

'Snow White'

Disneyâ€™s Snow White | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube Watch On

A mood-setting "Snow White" teaser was another of the biggest teases of the entire weekend. This teaser invites us into a fantastical world, gives us a snippet of Zegler dancing and singing "Whistle While You Work", and shows us in and around the castle of Gal Gadot's Evil Queen.

'Agatha All Along'

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

We're only a little over a month out from the arrival of this highly-anticipated "Wandavision" follow-up, and Disney just treated us to a fresh look at what's coming in "Agatha All Along". This new teaser gives us a fresh look at what's to come for Agatha and her coven as they embark on a journey down the Witches' Road.

Oh, and if you're after even more witchy fun, don't miss out on the cast performing "The Ballad of the Witches' Road".

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Streaming December 3 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Whether you were a fan of "The Acolyte" or not, it's hard not to be excited about a new "Star Wars" project... especially one that looks quite as fun as "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"!

This new series follows a group of youngsters on a galaxy-spanning adventure after straying away from home. "Skeleton Crew" was touted as being inspired by classic Spielberg adventures, and that spirit feels alive and well in this teaser. Look forward to joining the gang on their caper from December 3, 2024.

'Toy Story 5'

Toy Story 5 - Official Teaser Trailer (2026) Tim Allen | D23 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Pixar is in the sequel business in a big way, and Pixar confirmed this with production teasers for several of their biggest-ever franchises, with the biggest being "Toy Story".

The toys' last outing might've felt like a final goodbye, but in this fifth chapter, Woody, Buzz & Co. face a new threat. Speaking at the event, director Andrew Stanton revealed that the toys will go head-to-head with 'what kids are obsessed with today... electronics".

'Win or Lose'

Win or Lose | Available December 6 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Now, all eyes might be on the Pixar sequels, but it's worth paying attention to "Win or Lose", which will be the team's first-ever original animated series.

The show got an action-packed teaser confirming "Win or Lose" would premiere on December 6, 2024. The minute-long clip sets the stakes for the new series; it puts us in the shoes of the kids, parents, a 'lovesick umpire', and a head coach (voiced by Will Forte) as a softball team looks forward to their championship game.

'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Mufasa: The Lion King | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Snow White" wasn't the only live-action project shown off this year: Barry Jenkins' "Lion King" prequel also got a new trailer at D23.

Framed as Rafiki retelling the story of his father's rise to prominence to Simba and Nala's cub, Kiara, this movie reveals how Simba's father and his would-be rival, Taki (Scar), became brothers and subsequently follows the pair on a daring adventure which will test the bonds they forge.

Of course, we got loads more news from D23 2024. Below, you can find a brief run-down of all the announcements, teases and updates that the House of Mouse shared.

Everything else shown off at D23 2024

We got our first look at the beautiful concept art for "Frozen 3"

"Incredibles 3" confirmed to be in production, with Brad Bird back at the helm once again

"Avatar 3" officially subtitled "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

We got our first look at Experiment 626 from the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie

Logo teased for Pixar's "Dream Productions", an "Inside Out" TV show spin-off

Pixar announces a new original movie, "Hoppers" from "We Bare Bears" creator Daniel Chong. Stars Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and Piper Curda. Coming to theaters in Spring 2026

Pixar showed attendees a sneak peek of "Elio", confirmed Zoe Saldaña as part of the cast

"Zootopia 2" also got a casting update; it will feature Ke Huy Quan

"Daredevil: Born Again" teased, release date set for March 1, 2025

Multiple Marvel Animation shows teased, including more "What If...?", "X-Men '97", "Eyes of Wakanda", "Marvel Zombies" and "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man"

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 2 got a new teaser trailer

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau presented footage of "The Mandalorian & Grogu", which teased the return of Din Djarin's ship, "Rebels" star Zeb Orrelios, and of the pair facing AT-AT walkers on an ice planet

"Andor" season 2 teases Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk will reprise the roles of Orson Krennic and K-2SO, respectively

First look at "Tron: Ares" shown to attendees, along with confirmation Nine Inch Nails would provide the soundtrack

"Freaky Friday" sequel title confirmed as "Freakier Friday"

The SDCC "Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer was shown to the D23 2024 crowd

As-yet-unreleased footage of "Ironheart" was shown during the Marvel presentation

Footage of "Captain America: Brave New World" was shown to attendees

Dwayne Johnson to lead new monster truck movie project, "Monster Jam"