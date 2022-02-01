Netflix pricing in 2022: How much you pay and what you get

The bad news about Netflix pricing is that its price hikes and raises seem inevitable. For all the new shows and movies that the big red streaming machine gets, this is an understandable downside for one of the best streaming services.

If the company will continue to spend, spend, spend on its ever-growing library of exclusive Netflix Originals its subscribers will keep footing the bill.

And since we're in a moment where it seems many are starved for more Netflix, most people will likely keep paying for the service. This is all happening while the latest Netflix price raise hit new subscribers in January 2022, and it's coming to existing subscribers soon. And as we'll detail below, this isn't the only Netflix price increase in recent history.

So, let's break down the new pricing, how much of a jump it is off of last year's pricing, and what you get.

Netflix prices

Netflix plan Current price Former price Basic $9.99 per month $8.99 per month Standard $15.49 per month $13.99 per month Premium $19.99 per month $17.99 per month

Netflix revealed its latest price increase on January 14, 2022. Existing subscribers may not have received this new pricing yet, as The Hollywood Reporter quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying current members will get the new pricing "over the coming weeks," with notifications of the new pricing 30 days before. Check out our tips and tricks for saving money on Netflix if you want to learn more about maximizing the value of your account.

Netflix announced its previous pricing in October 2020, an increase of $1-$2 from the pricing revealed in January 2019.

Netflix pricing tiers: what you get

Netflix's most popular plan, the $15.49 per month Standard tier, gets you up to two streams at once in up to Full HD (1080p). It's likely the most popular plan for two reasons. Firstly, the proliferation of 4K TVs and 4K content isn't going as fast as some may want. Also: people may just not need the four simultaneous streams and 4K HDR quality in the Premium plan.

Netflix plan Price Picture quality Simultaneous streams Basic $9.99 per month SD (up to 480p) 1 Standard $15.49 per month Up to 1080p Up to 2 streams Premium $19.99 per month Up to 4K UHD Up to 4 streams

At the same time, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the $9.99 per month Basic plan isn't that popular because people have trained their eyes to see the difference between SD (480p) and Full HD (1080p).

Netflix pricing increase timeline: a history of hikes

As you'll see below, in data posted by The Verge, the Premium Netflix tier used to be stable, but since 2017 it has constantly seen the largest jumps of $2 per bump. Standard has mostly seen $1 per month increases, with the exception of 2019's $2 increase and 2022's $1.50 bump.

Basic Standard Premium April 2013 n/a $7.99 $11.99 April 2014 $7.99 $8.99 $11.99 Oct. 2015 $7.99 $9.99 $11.99 Oct. 2017 $7.99 $10.99 $13.99 Jan. 2019 $8.99 $12.99 $15.99 Oct. 2020 $8.99 $13.99 $17.99 Jan. 2022 $9.99 $15.49 $19.99

That kinda makes sense, as Netflix knows its more thrifty subscribers are more sensitive to price increases, while those paying the most likely have more room in their budget.

Over time, we've seen small and large gaps of time between Netflix price increases, and the most recent increase was one of the shortest, at 15 months (the same gap between its 2017 and 2019 increases).

Netflix pricing outlook

(Image credit: Miguel Lagoa | Shutterstock)

Based on recent history, we wouldn't expect a Netflix pricing increase until fall 2023. It could happen sooner, especially if Netflix's games becomes something it thinks it can charge more for. But for now, it seems like we'll be waiting a little bit before Netflix pricing goes up again.