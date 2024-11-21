How to watch 'Blitz' online and from anywhere – stream Saoirse Ronan WW2 film with an Apple TV+ free trial
After being evacuated to the English countryside as salvation from the ever present German bombs, a young boy determines to return home to his mother. So begins epic WW2 adventure "Blitz" starring Saoirse Ronan and directed by Steve McQueen. Here's how to watch "Blitz" online and from anywhere with a VPN .
Released: Friday, November 22
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
The film follows 9-year-old George (Elliot Heffernan), who, like thousands of city children during the wartime years, is sent to the relative safety of the countryside by his mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan). Defiant to not be afraid of the looming threat of bombs and determined to be reunited with his mother, George embarks on an epic journey back to his East London home, fraught with danger, but motivated by hope.
Coming from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen ("12 Years a Slave," "Widows") one might expect a bleak portrayal of a family, and a country, torn apart by war. But anyone that’s seen McQueen’s "Small Axe" anthology series knows his softer side, and here we have a much gentler story than his previous cinematic outings, spinning a classical yarn more akin to "The Railway Children" or "The Famous Five". That’s not to say the horrors of the blitz are shied away from, with the film portraying grisly occurrences such as bomb shelter flooding and the looting of the post-bombing dead.
Critics have raved about the film, with “Empire” saying that it “invokes the greats of British cinema” and “Saoirse Ronan is at the top of her game.” You won’t want to miss McQueen’s latest, so read on to find out how to watch "Blitz” online and from
How to watch 'Blitz' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
After a short cinema run, "Blitz" will be available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The movie drops on Friday, November 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
You'll get access to the best Apple TV originals including "Bad Monkey", "Masters of the Air" and "Killers of the Flower Moon".
How to watch 'Blitz' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the movie via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Blitz" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
All you need to know about 'Blitz' 2024
'Blitz' official Apple TV+ trailer
Who is in the cast of 'Blitz'?
Elliott Heffernan as George
Saoirse Ronan as Rita
Harris Dickinson as Jack
Benjamin Clementine as Ife
Kathy Burke as Beryl
Paul Weller as Gerald
Stephen Graham as Albert
Leigh Gill as Mickey Davies
Mica Ricketts as Jess
CJ Beckford as Marcus
Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe
Joshua McGuire as Clive
Hayley Squires as Tilda
Erin Kellyman as Doris
Sally Messham as Agnes
Devon McKenzie-Smith as Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Celeste as Anita Sinclair
What can we expect from 'Blitz'?
The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."
