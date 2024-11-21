How to watch 'Blitz' online and from anywhere – stream Saoirse Ronan WW2 film with an Apple TV+ free trial

After being evacuated to the English countryside as salvation from the ever present German bombs, a young boy determines to return home to his mother. So begins epic WW2 adventure "Blitz" starring Saoirse Ronan and directed by Steve McQueen. Here's how to watch "Blitz" online and from anywhere with a VPN .

'Blitz': watching info, streaming, release date Released: Friday, November 22

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

The film follows 9-year-old George (Elliot Heffernan), who, like thousands of city children during the wartime years, is sent to the relative safety of the countryside by his mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan). Defiant to not be afraid of the looming threat of bombs and determined to be reunited with his mother, George embarks on an epic journey back to his East London home, fraught with danger, but motivated by hope.

Coming from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen ("12 Years a Slave," "Widows") one might expect a bleak portrayal of a family, and a country, torn apart by war. But anyone that’s seen McQueen’s "Small Axe" anthology series knows his softer side, and here we have a much gentler story than his previous cinematic outings, spinning a classical yarn more akin to "The Railway Children" or "The Famous Five". That’s not to say the horrors of the blitz are shied away from, with the film portraying grisly occurrences such as bomb shelter flooding and the looting of the post-bombing dead.

Critics have raved about the film, with "Empire" saying that it "invokes the greats of British cinema" and "Saoirse Ronan is at the top of her game."

How to watch 'Blitz' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Blitz' from anywhere

All you need to know about 'Blitz' 2024

'Blitz' official Apple TV+ trailer

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the cast of 'Blitz'? Elliott Heffernan as George Saoirse Ronan as Rita Harris Dickinson as Jack Benjamin Clementine as Ife Kathy Burke as Beryl Paul Weller as Gerald Stephen Graham as Albert Leigh Gill as Mickey Davies Mica Ricketts as Jess CJ Beckford as Marcus Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe Joshua McGuire as Clive Hayley Squires as Tilda Erin Kellyman as Doris Sally Messham as Agnes Devon McKenzie-Smith as Ken "Snakehips" Johnson Celeste as Anita Sinclair

What can we expect from 'Blitz'? The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."

