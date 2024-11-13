How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 online and from anywhere

And if you thought season 1 was complicated... here come the Garvey girls again. Grace has remarried, a new character (Angelica) has appeared and, unfortunately for the peace of mind of all concerned, it looks like business as usual is about to break out again.

You can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

'Bad Sisters' season 2: watching info, streaming, release date Released: Wednesday, November 13 (first two episodes and then one every Wednesday until December 25)

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

If the bond between the sisters was forged by the death of their parents, the events of season one seemed to have cemented it forever. The discovery of a dead body in a suitcase, however, might see everything unravel as the police start asking difficult questions.

Who said what, to whom, and when? What do they know, how did they find out, who else have they told? Just some of the suspicions, fears and doubts undermining the trust the sisters have always taken for granted.

Here's how to watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.

How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

'Bad Sisters' season 2 - Cast

Marie Duff as Grace

Sharon Horgan as Eva

Eva Birthistle as Ursula

Sarah Greene as Bibi

Eve Hewson as Becka

Daryl McCormack as Matt Claffin

Michael Smiley as Roger

Fiona Shaw as Angelica

Owen McDonnell as Ian

Thaddea Graham

Deirdre Mullins

Lorcan Cranitch

Liz Fitzgibbon

Justine Mitchell.

'Bad Sisters' season 2 - Episode list

Season 2 Episode 1: Two years after JP's death, the Garvey sisters are moving on and finding new happiness. However, a grisly discovery puts them back under suspicion.

S02 E02: As Detectives Loftus and Houlihan investigate, Grace's behaviour becomes increasingly erratic; Roger's sister, Angelica, stirs tensions.

S02 E03: TBA

S02 E04: TBA

S02 E05: TBA

S02 E06: TBA

S02 E07: TBA

S02 E08: TBA

'Bad Sisters' season 2 official Apple TV+ trailer

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Where was "Bad Sisters" season 2 filmed? Sandycove and Malahide (Gibney's Pub), County Dublin, Ireland Fingal County Council - Main Street, Townparks, Swords, County Dublin Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland County Wicklow, Ireland

More from Tom's Guide