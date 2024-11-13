How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 online and from anywhere
Well that's everything to do with JP's "accidental" demise done and dusted... wait a minute, you mean there's more?
And if you thought season 1 was complicated... here come the Garvey girls again. Grace has remarried, a new character (Angelica) has appeared and, unfortunately for the peace of mind of all concerned, it looks like business as usual is about to break out again.
You can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Wednesday, November 13 (first two episodes and then one every Wednesday until December 25)
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
If the bond between the sisters was forged by the death of their parents, the events of season one seemed to have cemented it forever. The discovery of a dead body in a suitcase, however, might see everything unravel as the police start asking difficult questions.
Who said what, to whom, and when? What do they know, how did they find out, who else have they told? Just some of the suspicions, fears and doubts undermining the trust the sisters have always taken for granted.
Here's how to watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Bad Sisters" season 2 is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The first two episodes drop on Wednesday, November 13.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Bad Sisters' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Bad Sisters" season 2 from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'Bad Sisters' season 2 - Cast
- Marie Duff as Grace
- Sharon Horgan as Eva
- Eva Birthistle as Ursula
- Sarah Greene as Bibi
- Eve Hewson as Becka
- Daryl McCormack as Matt Claffin
- Michael Smiley as Roger
- Fiona Shaw as Angelica
- Owen McDonnell as Ian
- Thaddea Graham
- Deirdre Mullins
- Lorcan Cranitch
- Liz Fitzgibbon
- Justine Mitchell.
'Bad Sisters' season 2 - Episode list
Season 2 Episode 1: Two years after JP's death, the Garvey sisters are moving on and finding new happiness. However, a grisly discovery puts them back under suspicion.
S02 E02: As Detectives Loftus and Houlihan investigate, Grace's behaviour becomes increasingly erratic; Roger's sister, Angelica, stirs tensions.
S02 E03: TBA
S02 E04: TBA
S02 E05: TBA
S02 E06: TBA
S02 E07: TBA
S02 E08: TBA
'Bad Sisters' season 2 official Apple TV+ trailer
Where was "Bad Sisters" season 2 filmed?
Sandycove and Malahide (Gibney's Pub), County Dublin, Ireland
Fingal County Council - Main Street, Townparks, Swords, County Dublin
Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland
County Wicklow, Ireland
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
