New on Apple TV Plus in October 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

It's officially spooky season, everybody, and Apple's rolling out some fresh original shows and movies to keep us entertained as the weather outside gets colder.

October's biggest release by far is "Shrinking" season 2, which sees Jason Segal's rule-breaking therapist and Harrison Ford's grumpy mentor dealing with the fallout of some unconventional treatment decisions.

We're also getting a German-language dark comedy about parents who hatch a wild plot to find their missing daughter, a psychological thriller led by Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, a heartfelt documentary about a fiery group of old women who dive to the depths of the ocean to preserve their culture, and the next entry in Dreamworks' hit animated kids series "Curses!"

'Where's Wanda?'

"Where's Wanda?" is a German-language dark comedy about a couple who take matters into their own hands to find their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda (Lea Drinda).

When the police fail to get to the bottom of it, Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Axel Stein and Heike Makatsch) disguise themselves as employees of an electrical company to bug their neighborhood with surveillance devices. In the process finding out that, behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be, and "shocking secrets come to light one by one."

Watch on Apple TV Plus from October 2

'Curses!'

The second season of DreamWorks Animation’s thrilling and spooky adventure series for kids brings the Vanderhouvens back as they continue to undo the damage done by their treasure-plundering ancestors.

With the curse that turned their father Alex (Reid Scott) to stone lifted, he teams up with his wife Sky (Lyric Lewis) and kids Pandora (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) and Russ (Andre Robinson) to continue returning cursed stolen treasure to their rightful homes. But when the family notices something off about Alex, they must band together to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Watch season 2 on Apple TV Plus from October 4

'Disclaimer'

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight, “Disclaimer” is a gripping psychological thriller starring Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Celebrated journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) has built her reputation by exposing the misdeeds and transgressions of others, but that's all thrown into jeopardy when she receives a novel from an unknown author that exposes her past. Desperate to uncover the writer's identity before her career goes up in smoke, she's forced to confront her darkest secrets to save her relationship with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Watch on Apple TV Plus from October 11

'The Last of the Sea Women'

From A24 and "The Speed Cubers" director Sue Kim comes a moving documentary about a group of Korean grandmother divers battling oceanic threats to protect their vanishing culture.

"The Last of the Sea Women" follows a band of haenyeo, divers from South Korea’s Jeju Island who have been swimming to the ocean floor without oxygen to harvest seafood for centuries. These days, most haenyeo, often likened to real-life mermaids, are pushing their 60s and 70s, but these fierce, hardworking women refuse to let that stop them, inspiring a new generation to preserve their way of life and the ocean that sustains it.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from October 11

'Shrinking'

With the first season earning a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's no wonder "Shrinking" ranks high on our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows to watch. Written by Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, this heartwarming comedy-drama stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

But ignoring his training and ethics comes with consequences that deeply impact his clients and colleagues, including his mentor, Paul (Harrison Ford). The two are back in therapy in season 2, working to help their patients navigate love and loss while also confronting emotional challenges in their own lives. That includes Jimmy's unconventional techniques helping to land his patient Grace (Heidi Gardner) in prison for murder as well as pressure from Jimmy's daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) after she notices some concerning signs that he's not processing his grief well.

Watch season 2 on Apple TV Plus from October 16