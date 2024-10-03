One of Apple TV Plus' wildest shows just got renewed for season 2

Good news, "Sugar" fans: the absolutely bonkers Apple TV Plus twisty mystery series is set to return to our screens.

This news comes courtesy of Variety, who have confirmed that the Colin Farrell-fronted detective show will see Farrel's John Sugar tackling another case.

The genre-bending first season saw the private investigator who specializes in locating missing persons looking into the granddaughter of a big-time Hollywood producer, Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell), while dealing with his personal demons.

While the official synopsis for season 2 doesn't give much away, it does confirm that we'll once again "see Sugar find himself back in Los Angeles taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister".

Of the renewal, Head of Apple TV Plus programming, Matt Cherniss, has this to say: “Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of ‘Sugar,’ with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center.

“Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

Is 'Sugar' worth watching?

Sugar â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you've not yet experienced "Sugar" for yourself, the series comes reasonably well-recommended.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series is "Certified Fresh" and currently boasts an 81% critics rating and a 78% score from audience members. The site's critical consensus reads: "A modern noir steeped in the classic tradition, "Sugar" could use stronger clues to go along with its ample style, but Colin Farrell's cool performance keeps things compelling".

A quick look through critics' takes on the show reveals that, aside from the fact that many felt "Sugar" took too long to set all its things up, many critics enjoyed their time with the show. However, fellow Tom's Guide writer Malcolm McMlllan ranked "Sugar" as one of the worst shows he'd watched this year (as of July 2024), so take that recommendation with at least a pinch of salt.

What makes 'Sugar' so wild?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Okay, so if you're not caught up, and want to know what made "Sugar" stand out from the crowd, I'm gonna have to spoil a big twist so, if you're not already caught up and still want to stream "Sugar", look away now!

Okay, here goes: partway through the season, "Sugar" hit us with the wild twist that our lead PI was, in fact, a blue-skinned alien, cosplaying as a classic Hollywood-era-obsessed private detective. Worse still, he discovers that some of his fellow aliens are working with the bad guys.

We don't have too much more info about "Sugar" season 2 just yet, so stay tuned for things like casting announcements and, of course, a release date. And if you need some help finding your next show while you wait for more "Sugar" season 2 news, check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows you should be streaming right now.