Apple TV Plus’ new action-thriller is one of my most anticipated movies of 2025 — here’s the first trailer

Apple TV Plus just dropped the first trailer for “The Gorge”, its highly-anticipated action-thriller slated to debut in early 2025.

Back in October we were treated to some teaser photos, and even though they didn't give away much, my interest was already piqued. Now we have a trailer to marvel at (and I’ll probably watch it a few more times).

“The Gorge” promises everything an action-thriller fan could hope for: suspense, intensity and a mystery that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The story follows two elite operatives stationed on opposite sides of a gorge, tasked with guarding against a secret threat lurking in the shadows. Sprinkle in some potential romance and a touch of horror, and this premise becomes even better.

The good news? The wait won’t be too long. While we count down the days until its release, here’s everything we know so far about “The Gorge” and when it's coming to the streaming service.

What is ‘The Gorge’ about?

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“The Gorge” follows two elite operatives, Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Miles Teller), who are stationed in isolated guard towers on opposite sides of a massive, top-secret gorge. Their mission: to protect the world from a mysterious and undisclosed danger hidden within the gorge.

Despite the physical distance, the two form a bond while maintaining their vigilance against an unseen enemy. However, when the true, catastrophic threat to humanity is finally revealed, they must join forces, pushing their physical and mental limits, to confront the peril and guard the gorge's deadly secret before it's too late.

What else do we know about ‘The Gorge’?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“The Gorge” is an upcoming Apple Original movie from Skydance Media and is directed by Scott Derrickson. It steps outside his usual horror-focused filmography, which includes titles like “Sinister” and “The Black Phone” (some great picks by the way).

Of course, “The Gorge” is described as an action-thriller, but it defies easy classification since it delves into horror, romance and most of all, science-fiction. The movie also features the legendary Sigourney Weaver in an unspecified role, which is one of the reasons why I’m so excited.

Derrickson said to IGN: “The Gorge blends multiple genres — romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller and even horror. The idea was to first invest a lot of time into the backstories and evolving connection between the two characters played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and then see them thrust into survival mode amidst the unrelenting and unpredictable dangers and mysteries of the gorge itself.”

Here’s when you can stream ‘The Gorge’ on Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“The Gorge” is shaping up to be one of Apple TV Plus’ most exciting releases yet. If the trailer is any indication, this action-thriller looks like it has plenty of high-stakes drama, emotional intensity and suspense that will have you holding your breath.

Apple TV Plus seems to be delivering an early Valentine’s gift too with the exclusive debut of “The Gorge” on February 14, 2025. After seeing the gripping trailer, this action-thriller has already settled near the top of my most anticipated movies for next year, and it’s clear this is one release you won’t want to miss.

Stream "The Gorge" on Apple TV Plus starting February 14, 2025.