If you watch Netflix on an iOS device, getting caught up on all the latest shows just got a whole lot easier.

Today (Jan. 29), the streaming service confirmed that they are adding the much-requested Season Download button for all iPhone and iPad users.

As the title suggests, this feature — which was previously only available to Android users — allows Netflix subscribers to download an entire season of a show with the push of a button.

"Whether you're gearing up for a long flight and ready to dive into the new season of 'The Night Agent,' a cross-country train ride with 'XO Kitty' season 2 keeping you company, or just planning some downtime offline, this feature has you covered with just the click of a button", the streamer said in a statement.

So, if you were planning on loading up your iPad with the entirety of a Netflix original ahead of a long journey, you no longer have to tediously tap to download each and every episode.

How does Netflix's Season Download button work?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you want to make use of this new Netflix feature right away, it couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is navigate to a show's individual display page and find the Season Download button, which is located underneath the episode info and next to the Share option.

Tap that, and the entire season of the show you're trying to watch on the go or offline will begin downloading.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need to check on your download's progress or manage/delete specific episodes, you can find everything in the Downloads section, which is found under the My Netflix tab.

Don't go downloading everything on your watchlist, though; there is a limit to the number of active downloads you can have.

Per the Netflix Help Center, customers on an ad-free plan can have up to 100 active downloads at a time, per device, based on the number of devices in your next plan. Meanwhile, subscribers on Netflix's ad-supported plans are limited to just 15 total downloads per calendar month.

Planning a long journey and want to make use of this new Netflix trick right away? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for help finding your next binge-worthy show.