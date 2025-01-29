3 best Prime Video shows in January you haven’t watched yet

Prime Video has been a bit quieter lately when it comes to new releases. January has seen a few additions, but they’ve been scarce compared to previous months.

We've had the return of “The Rig” with season 2, along with “Harlem” season 3 and every season of "How to Get Away with Murder,” but these are quite popular picks already. Overall, the streaming service has been lacking in the usual influx of new releases.

While a flood of fresh content is always welcome, it also means some shows may not get the recognition they deserve, especially when they don’t claim No. 1 in the charts. With that in mind, here are three shows that debuted on Prime Video this month that we think are worth your attention.

‘The Liberation’

La liberación - Tráiler oficial | Amazon Prime

One show that definitely slipped under the radar this month was “La Liberación” (translated as “The Liberation”), a Spanish drama that didn’t quite get its moment to shine on Prime Video. This could be due to its minimal marketing or the fact that the platform added a few well-known library shows this month that took viewers' attention. Regardless, this drama is worth checking out for anyone looking for something unique to binge.

“The Liberation” is set in Mexico and follows three women who come together to suppress a sexual harassment accusation against a famous film director. Their controversial mission leads them to La Aldea, a feminist collective that challenges their beliefs and guides them on a journey of self-discovery and healing from the scars of a patriarchal society.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Wild Cards’

Wild Cards | Official Season 1 Trailer

Even though the Canadian show “Wild Cards” isn’t a Prime Video original, season 1 was added to the platform this month. It’s been hanging around in the top 10 for a while but hasn’t quite made it to the top, which is a shame because its fun, lighthearted premise makes it perfect for easy watching. If you check out season 1 and end up loving it, you can catch season 2 on The CW starting Feb. 5.

“Wild Cards” centers on the partnership between Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a spirited con artist and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a demoted detective. After Cole apprehends Max during one of her heists, she offers to assist him in capturing an elusive thief in exchange for probation. This arrangement leads to their unconventional collaboration, combining Max's street smarts and con artistry with Cole's methodical detective work to solve various crimes.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Molly Mae: Behind It All’

Molly-Mae: Behind It All | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Sometimes, docuseries about U.K. influencers struggle to make an impact in the U.S., but if you’re familiar with Molly-Mae or curious about the pressures of thriving in the spotlight, “Molly-Mae: Behind It All” might be worth a watch. For some context, Molly-Mae is a British social media influencer, entrepreneur, and former reality TV star best known for her appearance on “Love Island” U.K. in 2019. She gained widespread fame after finishing as a runner-up on the show alongside boxer Tommy Fury, with whom she had a high-profile relationship.

“Molly-Mae: Behind It All” offers an intimate look into the life of Molly-Mae Hague and delves into her experiences following a highly publicized breakup with boxer Tommy Fury. Viewers witness Molly-Mae navigating the challenges of single motherhood, launching her new clothing brand “Maebe,” and reflecting on her personal and professional growth. The first three episodes are currently available for streaming, with the remaining episodes set to release in spring 2025.

Watch it on Prime Video