How to watch 'The New Look' online – release date, episode schedule
How Christian Dior breathed life into post-war Paris
Depicting the story of Christian Dior's rebirth of Paris through fashion, "The New Look" is available to watch on TV this week. Starring Ben Mendelsohn as Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, the 10-part drama premieres on Wednesday, February 14, with new episodes airing each week.
Release date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 10
Though liberated from Nazi rule in 1944, for years Paris remained shackled by the horrors of war. The antidote took an unlikely form. Out of the depths emerged a designer by the name of Christian Dior, whose legendary debut collection ushered in a golden era for the erstwhile fashion capital of the world.
Chanel was a gatekeeper, the undisputed queen of couture, and far more besides – a Nazi sympathiser who not only supported the occupation but actively assisted in it. When Dior's dramatic, hyper-feminine, lavish collection knocked the influential Harper's Bazaar editor Carmel Snow (Glenn Close) – who coined the term New Look – off her feet in 1947, Chanel bit back.
"The New Look" is that story, underlining the healing potential of art and how beauty can spring from even the ugliest abyss. It stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, Claes Bang as Chanel's lover Hans Von Dincklage, and Nuno Lopes as Dior's contemporary, Cristóbal Balenciaga.
Here's how to watch "The New Look" on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
'The New Look' release dates
The first three episodes of "The New Look" premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, February 14, with subsequent installments coming out one by one each Wednesday. Here's the schedule in full:
- Episode 1: "Just You Wait and See" — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 2: "The Hour" — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 3: "Nothing But Blue Skies" — Wednesday, February 14
- Episode 4: TBC — Wednesday, February 21
- Episode 5: TBC — Wednesday, February 28
- Episode 6: TBC — Wednesday, March 6
- Episode 7: TBC — Wednesday, March 13
- Episode 8: TBC — Wednesday, March 20
- Episode 9: TBC — Wednesday, March 27
- Episode 10: TBC — Wednesday, April 3
Watch 'The New Look'
How to watch 'The New Look' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"The New Look" airs exclusively on Apple TV Plus. There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'The New Look' from anywhere
If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch "The New Look" and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.
Based on our expert testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch "The New Look." It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease of use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
More from Tom's Guide
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon