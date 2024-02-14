How to watch 'The New Look' online – release date, episode schedule

Depicting the story of Christian Dior's rebirth of Paris through fashion, "The New Look" is available to watch on TV this week. Starring Ben Mendelsohn as Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, the 10-part drama premieres on Wednesday, February 14, with new episodes airing each week.

'The New Look': watching info, streaming, release date Release date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 10

Though liberated from Nazi rule in 1944, for years Paris remained shackled by the horrors of war. The antidote took an unlikely form. Out of the depths emerged a designer by the name of Christian Dior, whose legendary debut collection ushered in a golden era for the erstwhile fashion capital of the world.

Chanel was a gatekeeper, the undisputed queen of couture, and far more besides – a Nazi sympathiser who not only supported the occupation but actively assisted in it. When Dior's dramatic, hyper-feminine, lavish collection knocked the influential Harper's Bazaar editor Carmel Snow (Glenn Close) – who coined the term New Look – off her feet in 1947, Chanel bit back.

"The New Look" is that story, underlining the healing potential of art and how beauty can spring from even the ugliest abyss. It stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, Claes Bang as Chanel's lover Hans Von Dincklage, and Nuno Lopes as Dior's contemporary, Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Here's how to watch "The New Look" on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

The first three episodes of "The New Look" premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, February 14, with subsequent installments coming out one by one each Wednesday. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1: "Just You Wait and See" — Wednesday, February 14

— Wednesday, February 14 Episode 2: "The Hour" — Wednesday, February 14

— Wednesday, February 14 Episode 3: "Nothing But Blue Skies" — Wednesday, February 14

— Wednesday, February 14 Episode 4: TBC — Wednesday, February 21

— Wednesday, February 21 Episode 5: TBC — Wednesday, February 28

— Wednesday, February 28 Episode 6: TBC — Wednesday, March 6

— Wednesday, March 6 Episode 7: TBC — Wednesday, March 13

— Wednesday, March 13 Episode 8: TBC — Wednesday, March 20

— Wednesday, March 20 Episode 9: TBC — Wednesday, March 27

— Wednesday, March 27 Episode 10: TBC — Wednesday, April 3

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use.

