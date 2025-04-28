Apple TV Plus' new adventure movie just got a new trailer — and I can't wait to stream it

Apple TV Plus has recently shared a new trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming adventure movie, "Fountain of Youth", and I can't wait for it to arrive.

As a big fan of classic adventure movies, "Fountain of Youth" has been on my radar ever since that first trailer dropped — and this new teaser has me even more hyped for the movie's arrival next month.

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer 2 | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first "Fountain of Youth" trailer was a lot of sweeping shots from this globe-trotting adventure and teed up the adventure, but it was a little difficult to figure out the tone of the new Apple Original.

However, this new trailer has shades of "The Mummy" or dafter adventure capers and gives us a closer look at the cast's antics... and now I'm sold.

There's some fun stuntwork, a little more humor, and more back-and-forth between our two lead estranged siblings, Charlotte and Luke Purdue (played by Natalie Portman and John Krasinski).

Throw in fresh plot hooks (mystery clues to the Fountain of Youth's location hidden in classic paintings), and even more action than the first teaser, and "Fountain of Youth" has me excited.

I know that Apple's streaming service has had a spotty history with feature-length releases — for every "Killers of the Flower Moon" or "Wolfwalkers" we've also had things like "Wolfs" and "Ghosted" — but I'm really hoping that "Fountain of Youth" proves to be a worthy watch.

It's already on my Up Next list, and I'm glad the release date's not too far away: "Fountain of Youth" premieres on Friday, May 23, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

What else do we know about 'Fountain of Youth' on Apple TV Plus?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"Fountain of Youth" is a heist action-adventure movie written by Jams Vanderbilt ("Zodiac", "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies).

In this "Indiana Jones"-esque adventure, siblings Luke and Charlotte Purdue partner up on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth, using their knowledge of history to follow a trail of clues on an epic adventure that could lead them to the power of immortality.

If you've watched the trailer already, you'll know that the "Fountain of Youth" cast is full of notable faces. In addition to Krasinski and Portman, the movie also features Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Stanley Tucci, Arian Moayed, Carmen Ejogo, and Laz Alonso, among others.

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Fountain of Youth" to drop in May? Check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows for tons more streaming recommendations.