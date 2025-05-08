Apple TV Plus drops nerve-shredding trailer for new thriller movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore — watch it here

Apple TV Plus seems to be on a quest to stop me from ever finishing my watchlist, as the streaming service has just dropped another gripping trailer for another upcoming movie.

This latest watch is "Echo Valley," a new series Apple pitches as an "edge-of-your-seat thriller" that stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as a mother and daughter with a perilous secret.

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

That "edge-of-your-seat" description sure seems apt for "Echo Valley," based on this first footage.

Beginning with Kate (Moore) talking Claire (Sweeney) through a fraught encounter with her boyfriend, before heading out to deal with the body on her behalf.

Unfortunately, it looks like dealing with this deadly situation won't be that simple. Soon thereafter, a man shows up on the doorstep... a man who says he knows what happened.

Tensions continue to rise as things spiral further out of control in the footage, and it descends into chaos; there are scenes of panic, burning houses, screaming, and more. It looks like nerve-shredding stuff.

We're left with a lingering question: how far will Kate go to protect her daughter? Well, it wraps up with an ominous promise: "I took care of it. All of it." Chills.

If tense thrillers are your kind of show, look forward to streaming "Echo Valley" on Apple TV Plus from Friday, June 13, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Echo Valley' on Apple TV Plus?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple's already released a full synopsis for "Echo Valley", though it doesn't give much more away about what's in store.

It reads: In the edge-of-your-seat thriller "Echo Valley,” Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (multi-Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival."

In addition to Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, "Echo Valley" also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Along with this star-studded cast, the movie also has some pedigree behind the cameras, too. "Echo Valley" was directed by BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce (for 2019's "Beast") and was written by Emmy nominee Brad Ingelsby (for "Mare of Easttown").

Need to find something to stream on Apple TV Plus while you wait? Check out our round-up of the best Apple TV Plus shows for tons of top streaming recommendations in the meantime.