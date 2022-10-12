You shouldn't buy an Apple Watch 7 this Prime Day — here's why

There’s no doubt about it, Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and there’s a reason why millions of Americans have an Apple Watch strapped to their wrist. Yet if you’re shopping for an Apple Watch, don’t buy a Series 7 this Prime Day, as right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab), which is $50 cheaper than its normal price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released a few weeks ago, so to see it already drop in price is rare but welcome. Both Amazon and Walmart have dropped the price of some GPS models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. For example, the 41mm GPS aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 in silver with the starlight sport band is now $349, compared to its regular price of $399. At the time of writing, the Midnight and (PRODUCT)RED versions are also available at a discounted price.

This is the lowest price we've seen the brand-new Apple Watch Series 8 in the past 30 days. It's currently the best Apple Watch on the market. Not only does the Apple Watch Series 8 benefit from Apple's activity tracking sensors, FDA-approved ECG monitor, an always-on display and dedicated App Store, but it has a new skin temperature sensor that informs cycle and sleep tracking. It also has crash detection and offers the new Apple Watch low power mode.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Which should you buy this Prime Day?

Right now on Amazon, the Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t that much cheaper than the newer model, but in photos, the two look very similar, so why invest in the newer watch? Both have new features such as low power mode, and the latest watchOS update, yet the Apple Watch 8 has two new features — a skin temperature sensor, and crash detection.

When Apple released the Watch Series 8, it promoted the skin temperature sensor as a tool for cycle and fertility tracking — changes to wrist temperature have been proven accurate indicators of probable ovulation. That said, your temperature can also be an indicator of illness, so in the future, Apple might develop health features that rely on this temperature reading.

And as for crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 features two new motion sensors inside, along with updated gyroscopes and accelerometers. These together can sample motion 4x faster than before, so the watch will be able to detect a crash precisely as it happens. If a car crash were to happen, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

Even if you’re not bothered by either of these features, if you currently have an Apple Watch Series 5 or 6 on your wrist, you’ll notice the difference design-wise. The Series 7 and 8 both have a curvier chassis and thinner display bezels, plus the screen is 20% larger than the Apple Watch Series 6's, is optimized for features like Always-On Display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.

So in short, now is a great time to buy the Series 8, as it’s likely to go back to its original price tomorrow.