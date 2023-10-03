Wow! Best Buy just slashed $800 off this Samsung 65-inch OLED TV

We're getting close to Prime Day, and that means the deals are starting to hot up. I've just spotted a huge discount on an incredible OLED TV that we highly recommend.

The Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is $1,799 at Best Buy right now. It's a huge $800 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. It's a TV that offers top-notch performance at a mid-range price.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

The Samsung S90C could easily make our list of the best OLED TVs of the year. In our Samsung S90C OLED TV review, we said that this TV "performs well above its price" and highly praised its picture quality, gaming features and capable sound.

The Samsung S90C delivered some incredible results in our tests. We saw a peak brightness of 1073 nits, a Delta-E score of 1.3184 (lower is better) and 98.6903% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything from lightning fast action to colorful animated flicks looked amazing on this TV.

This is also an excellent TV for gamers. The S90C comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for VRR and ALLM. We also measured a super low lag time of 9.2ms, which puts the S90C on par with the best gaming TVs we've tested.

Although it's not spectacular, this TV's audio is still pretty good. The 40-watt, 2.1 channel system supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, making for full-bodied sound. Plus, dialogue and sound effects were distinct in our tests, and we heard zero distortion. Audiophiles may want to add one of the best soundbars to this TV, though.

The Samsung S90C OLED is a huge $800 off right now, so this deal may not stick around for long. If you're looking for more deals, check out our Prime Day sales coverage.