Wow! 65-inch LG OLED slashed $700 off in epic TV deal

It’s a big weekend for basketball fans as March Madness begins this weekend (on Sunday, March 12 to be precise), and naturally, the annual sporting event also comes with a host of March Madness TV sales — and we’ve just spotted a big discount on an LG OLED.

Right now, this LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,596 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a discount of more than $700 compared to its full list price of $2,299. And it’s also one of the best OLED deals we’ve spotted so far this month. So, if you want to watch all the sporting drama in style, then it’s a great pick.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" B2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,596 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 OLED is the more affordable alternative to the LG C2 OLED, but it still packs remarkable image quality and several premium features that make it perfect for next-gen gaming. The 120Hz refresh rate and Gen 5 processor are highlights, alongside the stunning OLED 4K Ultra-HD panel. Right now the massive 65-inch model has been slashed by $703 dropping it to $1,596 at Walmart.

The LG B2 OLED is the slightly more affordable sibling to the hugely popular LG C2 OLED — a model that currently ranks very highly on our list of the best TVs . And while it would be very hard to argue this 65-inch LG TV should be classified as cheap, there’s no denying that Walmart is offering a very good price for a large-screen television of this quality.

In terms of differences between the LG B2 and LG C2, there isn’t a huge amount when it comes to color, contrast or input lag. In our testing, we found that you’ll get roughly 95% of the same performance from the B2, and at a cheaper price point to boot. Be sure to check out our full LG C2 OLED vs B2 OLED for a full breakdown of the differences between the two popular models of TV.

Overall, the LG B2 is a stunning OLED TV that serves up remarkable image quality no matter what you’re watching. That’s because it’s not just designed for 4K content. The Gen5 processor is capable of upscaling all content. So whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or binging a must-stream TV show, it’ll always look its best. Plus, the LG B2 is a full Smart TV with easy access to all of the best streaming services right out of the box.

Gamers will also appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate which makes this a great TV for consistently smooth gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X . Plus, the LG B2 OLED also packs two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR features. All these premium features help it compete with some of the best gaming TVs .