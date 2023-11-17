Walmart's Black Friday ad is here — these are the 11 hottest deals to get

Hundreds of Walmart Black Friday deals are steadily rolling in with fantastic bargains in tow. And now Walmart has released its official Black Friday ad, showing off its best upcoming Black Friday deals on laptops, headphones, Apple products, and more.

This year's Walmart Black Friday sale officially kicks off online on November 22 at 3 PM ET and in stores on November 24 at 6 AM local time. We've gone through and highlighted some of the most sought-after Black Friday deals that will likely sell out the quickest. These are the hottest deals worth buying, and previous Walmart sales have seen supplies sell out within hours, so you'll have to act fast.

It's worth noting that if you're a Walmart Plus member, you get early/exclusive access to the retailer's November deals. That includes getting to shop these great deals starting at noon ET on November 22 instead of having to wait until 3 PM ET. Other perks include free delivery with no minimum order cost.

Roku LE: was 24.88 now $17 @ Walmart

On sale starting November 22. The Roku LE HD streaming media player is a good option for those who want to add all the best streaming services to their TV without having to upgrade their set. A remote is included and HDMI cable for easy setup. Just keep in mind this is HD and not 4K.

Onn 7-inch Tablet (2022): was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

On sale starting November 22. If you're on the hunt for a budget tablet this holiday season, Walmart's Onn tablets offer some of the best bang for your buck. Its 7-inch screen and solid 10-hour battery life make it great for everyday use, whether you're surfing the web or streaming your favorite shows. While there are certainly more powerful tablets on the market, you won't find any of them at even close to this price.

TCL 55" 4-Series Roku TV: was $248 now 188 @ Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This is easily one of the cheapest 55-inch TVs I've ever seen on sale. The TCL 4-Series 4K TV with Roku TV will be just $188, and you get a lot for your money, including HDR support, a customizable home screen, voice search, AirPlay and more.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This handy little gadget turns your smartphone into a PlayStation Portal of sorts, and for a fraction of the price. Just slip your phone into the grip, load up a remote play session and you're ready to game on the go. The best part is that it also works with Xbox, PC, mobile games, and other services.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $99 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. You can snag a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones for just $99 as part of Walmart's Black Friday sale. This is an absolute steal for an incredible price for a pair of wireless cans with noise-canceling technology. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. Walmart will have the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2 on November 22. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level, featuring active noise cancellation and improved audio quality. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

LG UltraGear QHD 32" gaming monitor: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart

On sale starting November 22. Walmart has this 32-inch gaming monitor from LG marked more than 50% this Black Friday season. LG's UltraGear series is built for immersive gaming, and this model sports a QHD 1440p resolution for a much more detailed image than 1080p. It also features a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time to reduce ghosting, and AMD FreeSync to mitigate lag.

Apple Watch SE 2023 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. The latest Apple Watch SE crashes to a record-low price this Black Friday. It sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 10. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find for its excellent battery life and slew of health and fitness features.