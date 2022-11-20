This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday

Some of the best Black Friday deals are already here, making this the best time of the year to buy a new TV. This Black Friday TV deal drops the price of one of the best TVs to an all-time low and is definitely worth checking out.

Right now, the Samsung 4K QLED 65-inch Q90T TV is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a huge $998 drop on its MSRP of $2,097, and it is the lowest price ever for this set.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K QLED Q90T 65-inch TV: was $2,097 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 4K QLED Q90T is a large 65-inch TV that has dropped down to its lowest price ever. It is 48% off right now ahead of Black Friday and makes for one of the best TV deals right now. The Samsung QLED Q90T TV provides striking colors and a clear 4K resolution. It also has 4K upscaling technology and good viewing angles that reduce glare. QLED TVs are a great OLED alternative and at this low price, it is a deal worth considering.

In our Samsung Q90 QLED TV review (which is very close to the Q90T model), we said that it is the strongest OLED alternative we have ever seen. This is not the latest QLED TV model by Samsung, but it still brings excellent picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks and is a great value at this Black Friday deal price.

The TV has a relatively slim profile and packs in 4K upscaling technology. An adaptive picture feature can adjust the brightness according to the light in the room, while object tracking sound leverages the two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers tp adjust the sound to follow the action.

The Q90 has all the essentials of a modern smart TV with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. The Bixby voice assistant is not great on this TV though.

Overall, the Samsung Q90T brings an excellent viewing experience and is one of the best QLED TVs right now. We have seen it go on sale before, but the price has never been lower for this TV, which makes this a compelling deal.

If you are looking for more TV discounts, heck out this massive 85-inch LG 4K TV that just hit its lowest price ever. Or if you are looking at an OLED TV — the LG A2 OLED just crashed to $569.

And be sure to follow along as we track all the best Black Friday TV deals.