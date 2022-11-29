Samsung 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off in last-minute Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday TV deals aren't done yet. We’ve already seen big savings across retailers and have just spotted another big discount on a premium OLED TV at Amazon.

For a limited time, the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for $1,997 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $1,000 off its full list price of $2,997. This isn't quite as cheap as the Black Friday price of $1,797, but this is still a big chunk of savings.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,997 now $1,997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV fuses OLED and quantum dot technologies with seriously impressive results. Its offers general superb picture quality. The audio performance is also very solid, and it's a great pick for gaming with super low input lag. The cumbersome Samsung Tizen OS is a drawback, but you do still get access to pretty much all the streaming services you could want.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV doesn’t quite make our list of the best TVs you can buy, but it’s still got plenty going for it. Its overall superb picture quality is easily its strongest aspect. It’s one of the first models on the market to fuse OLED and quantum dot technologies, and the results are pretty impressive, although its imperfect blacks do slightly let it down.

In our Samsung S95B OLED TV review , we said “The innovative Samsung S95B combines Samsung’s consumer electronics know-how with the best aspects of both OLED and quantum dot technology.” We recommend it particularly strongly for gamers as its input lag clocked in at a seriously low 9.2ms, which is far below the 20ms threshold we consider “good” for gaming. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this is a great pick.

Perhaps the biggest disadvantage of this television is its use of Samsung's Tizen Smart TV interface. While you do get access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, the OS is haphazardly organized and you’ll often find yourself having to scroll through more menus than you’d like to reach your destination.

Even with its drawbacks, the Samsung S95B OLED TV still makes a strong case for itself. At $3,000 we felt it was a bit overpriced compared to its rival OLED TVs from Sony and LG, but now at $1,000 off it’s landed in a real sweet spot and has become a much easier recommendation.