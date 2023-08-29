Score! This $649 LG OLED TV in Labor Day sale is totally worth it

Early Labor Day sales are popping up across various retailers and as with previous years it’s discounts on some of the best TVs that are catching our attention right now. There are some pretty fantastic Labor Day TV sales out there already, and we’ve just spotted one of the best so far at Best Buy.

Right now, the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV is on sale for $649 at Best Buy. That’s a sizeable $650 off its full price of $1,299. While this isn’t the lowest price ever for this particular model, it’s still one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. However, patient shoppers may want to wait until Black Friday sales as we could see an all-time low price during the seasonal sales event.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's best entry-level OLED, and it's now even more affordable at Best Buy. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

The LG A2 OLED may be the entry-level model in LG’s best-selling OLED lineup, but it still makes our roundup of the best TVs you can buy. As you would expect, it doesn’t offer the same stunning performance as the highly-regarded LG C2 OLED, but it's an excellent pick if you want an OLED TV without seriously stinging your wallet.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we were impressed by the TV's vivid colors and respectable audio. We also praised its intuitive and slick interface that gives you easy access to practically all the best streaming services . We noted that its full retail price of $1,299 (for a 48-inch model) was a little steep, but at this heavily reduced sale price that is no longer a concern.

Most importantly, the LG A2 OLED offers excellent picture quality, but you'll want to know that a few compromises have been made in terms of brightness. However, it still offers deep blacks and a large range of vibrant colors. LG’s 4K upscaling is very good and makes non-4K content look better than ever, and this TV also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Overall, the LG A2 OLED is a strong television package, now at a much more affordable price.

However, gamers may want to consider one of the best gaming TVs instead because the LG A2 OLED isn’t best equipped to take full advantage of the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The refresh rate is stuck at an underwhelming 60Hz and the lack of any HDMI 2.1 ports is similarly disappointing. Fortunately, there is a dedicated Game Optimizer designed to reduce input lag time and give you a competitive edge when playing online, but it can’t make up for the TV’s other shortcomings in this area.

This is easily one of our favorite TV deals you can score right now, but there will be plenty more on the way as we rapidly approach Labor Day itself. So be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide, as we'll be bringing you comprehensive coverage through the entirety of Labor Day and into the holiday shopping period as well.