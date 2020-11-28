This 75-inch TCL 4K TV deal for $499 is a Cyber Monday miracle

Black Friday deals have given way to early Cyber Monday deals, and one retailer is off to a storming start with a 75-inch 4K TV for under $500.

Normally $800, you can buy the 75-inch TCL Class 4 Series LED UHD for just $499 at Best Buy. That’s a saving of $300.

Running Android TV and with Chromecast built in, you won't be short of content to watch on the giant 4K panel.

Aside from the huge 75-inch screen, this TCL TV runs on the Android TV platform, opening the door to a whole heap of streaming apps from Netflix and Prime Video to Spotify.

It also has Google Chromecast built in, meaning you can stream even more content from your phone without having to take up one of the TV’s HDMI ports with any additional hardware.

There's also support for HDR 10, as well as Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) that enables high dynamic range from standard broadcast TV sources. And while we've not reviewed the TV, a lot of users have reported how crisp an image the 4K panel provides.

Granted, at this price the TCL TV doesn't have the most cutting-edge features. And there are only three HDMI ports, meaning you'll have to choose what you really want connected to the TV. But it still offers full-array backlighting and comes with the Google Assistant built in, so it's very much a smart smart TV.

So the TCL 75S434 4K TV could be an affordable big TV for a second room, providing you have the space. Think of its as a TV to compliment one of our picks for the best TVs of 2020.

