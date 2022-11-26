This 50-inch QLED TV just hit lowest price ever before Cyber Monday

Most Cyber Monday TV deals are just carryover deals from Black Friday, but some of them are honest-to-goodness new deals that pop up between the two biggest shopping days.

Case in point, the new 2022 Hisense 50" U6 Series QLED TV that's down to $299 (opens in new tab). That's 43% off its regular price of $529 and, according to CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab), the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50" U6 Series QLED TV: was $529 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking to score a 50-inch QLED TV for cheap ahead of Cyber Monday? Amazon has the Hisense U6 Series for a whopping 43% off its regular $529 sticker price, making it one of the best deals going on right now. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full array panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built in.

Aside from being one of the only legitimately new TV deals ahead of Cyber Monday, the Hisense U6 is notable for being a QLED TV, one of the cheapest available. Being a QLED TV means that the U6 utilizes a quantum dot filter in between the backlight and the screen to enhance color saturation and increase brightness.

In addition to being a QLED TV, the Hisense U6 is also a smart TV that comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in. With it, you'll be access the most popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more, plus you can summon Alexa via the remote to control your smart home.

Another neat feature is that the U6 supports all the major HDR formats, including basic HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR that will make shows and movies look closer to what the director had in mind when you're watching them.

The downsides? Well, apparently the remote is a little basic on this TV. It's essentially a Fire TV remote with a power button on it. It's also limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn't great for gamers who own an Xbox Series X or PS5 and want to play games at the highest frame rate possible. Lastly, because it's only a 60Hz TV, it only uses basic HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1 standard.

None of those are outright deal-breakers in our minds, but they are compromises you'll have to make if you want a sub-$300 QLED TV.

