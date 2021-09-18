Tempur-Pedic’s epic mattress topper is up to $178 off and selling like hotcakes

Fancy some Tempur mattress magic for less? Then here’s your big chance as Tempur-Pedic is offering 20% off the Tempur-Topper Supreme, a revolutionary bed topper that’s had more five-star reviews than Al Pacino in The Godfather.

Not only can you save up to $178 with this deal, you’ll also get a free Tempur-Cloud Pillow worth $89. Quite frankly, that is ridiculously good value for money from one of the world’s best mattress brands for all-out sleep comfort.

We have seen a bigger, 40% discount on this model before (last Black Friday, to be precise), but Tempur didn’t bundle in the Cloud Pillow, so this deal is stellar. If you have ever laid on a Tempur bed in a fancy showroom, you’ll know how good these body contouring mattresses feel beneath weary bones. The Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme gives you a big glug of that pressure relieving comfort for way less.

So that’s the good news. The bad? Because it’s America’s best mattress topper and it’s on sale and it comes with a free pillow, it’s selling out in every size. So you need to run like the wind (virtually) if you want to nab one and boost the comfort of your existing mattress for less.

Tempur Supreme Topper: from $299 from $179 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $178 - The bed topper to end all bed toppers has a 4.6 out of 5 star user review rating on Tempur’s website, with customers raving about how cozy, comfy and contouring it is. That’s because it’s a 3-inch thick feast of Tempur memory foam that cradles you during sleep. The cover is removable for machine washing too, and it’s mold, allergen, dust mite and dander-resistant. Hey, this isn’t our No 1 pick for any old reason. View Deal

Bed toppers work their magic on older mattresses, but they can also make new beds feel comfier until you have properly broken it in. This Tempur-Pedic topper is excellent at its job and would suit anyone dealing with stiffness, aches and pains. How come? Tempur foam reduces pressure on high impact points such as your back, hips and knees, regardless of the position you sleep in. That’s why so many people go searching for the best memory foam mattress for pressure relief.

The Tempur-Topper Supreme usually comes in a range of sizes from twin to Cal king but, as mentioned above, it’s selling out fast so we’re down to just a few sizes now. We aren’t surprised, as this is one of the best Tempur-Pedic mattress sale offers we’ve seen on it in a while.

If it does sell out (and we think it will), hopefully Tempur will replenish its stock and we’ll see it pop up again among all those early Black Friday mattress deals hovering on the horizon.

Don’t forget, the Tempur-Topper Supreme has a removable cover for machine washing, so you can freshen it up every couple of months to keep allergens at bay. If you want to go a step further, draft in a good mattress protector to keep your bed safe from stains. These are especially useful if you have bought a mattress in a box and are using the trial period to see if it suits your body.

