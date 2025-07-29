Deal confirmed — the PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundled with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down to AU$569 right now
Head to Amazon for the ultimate gaming loadout and save AU$180
In what is probably the best console deal you'll find this side of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle, bringing the console down to its current best price.
Right now, you can grab the aforementioned console and game combo for just AU$569 — that's an incredible saving of AU$180.95 on the bundle's AU$749 RRP, and even cheaper than Amazon's price on the standalone PS5 Slim Digital Edition console.
Our Black Ops 6 review cited the game as having "the franchise's best multiplayer in years", and while the game will be superseded by Black Ops 7 later this year, you can always use this bundle to sharpen your skills before the new game drops.
Score a fantastic deal on this bundle, featuring the disc-free PS5 Slim and a digital copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This is currently the best price available for those who prefer digital media. That said, if you love physical media, the PS5 Slim Disc Edition is available for AU$699, down from AU$829.95.
Worried about it being the disc-free version of the console? Don't fret — the PS5 Slim's modular design means you can always purchase the PS5 Disc Drive at a later date. At present, Amazon is selling the PS5 Disc Drive for AU$124.
Alternatively, you could opt to buy the PS5 Slim Disc Edition for AU$699 — a saving of AU$130.95 from its usual price of AU$829.95. So if you're in the market for a new game console and a killer game to play on it, it's hard to go past either of these bundles.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.