Deal confirmed — the PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundled with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down to AU$569 right now

In what is probably the best console deal you'll find this side of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle, bringing the console down to its current best price.

Right now, you can grab the aforementioned console and game combo for just AU$569 — that's an incredible saving of AU$180.95 on the bundle's AU$749 RRP, and even cheaper than Amazon's price on the standalone PS5 Slim Digital Edition console.

Our Black Ops 6 review cited the game as having "the franchise's best multiplayer in years", and while the game will be superseded by Black Ops 7 later this year, you can always use this bundle to sharpen your skills before the new game drops.

Worried about it being the disc-free version of the console? Don't fret — the PS5 Slim's modular design means you can always purchase the PS5 Disc Drive at a later date. At present, Amazon is selling the PS5 Disc Drive for AU$124.

Alternatively, you could opt to buy the PS5 Slim Disc Edition for AU$699 — a saving of AU$130.95 from its usual price of AU$829.95. So if you're in the market for a new game console and a killer game to play on it, it's hard to go past either of these bundles.