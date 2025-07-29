Is paddle boarding a good workout? This study says yes — especially for your core

Paddle boarding might look like an easy breezy float on the water, a relaxing alternative to sweating through sit-ups on one of the best yoga mats. But according to research published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, this low-impact activity packs a considerable punch for your fitness.

The study compared elite and recreational stand-up paddle boarders to sedentary adults. What the researchers found was that both groups of paddlers had lower body fat, stronger core endurance, and better balance than those who didn’t exercise.

Elite paddlers also had better heart health, with higher HDL (good cholesterol) and lower triglyceride levels (a type of fat in your blood linked to heart disease). Even recreational paddlers showed noticeably better aerobic fitness and muscular power than the sedentary control group.

How does stand up paddle boarding work your core?

The reason paddle boarding is so effective comes down to balance. Unlike traditional workouts, where you often have the floor, a bench or machine to support you, paddle boarding keeps your body working constantly to stay upright. This activates the deep core muscles that support your spine and posture.

In the study, paddlers outperformed the sedentary group in several core endurance tests, including front and side plank holds and the Biering–Sørensen test (a timed back extension hold for the lower back). All of this was achieved without a single crunch or sit-up.

It’s a full-body workout that keeps your core switched on the whole time, thanks to the constant effort of staying upright on moving water. It’s low-impact but concentration is required. Take your eye off the horizon and expect to be submerged under water.

But I don't own a paddle board?

It's all fine and good finding out that supping (stand up paddle boarding) is a ripper of a workout but most people reading this probably don't own a board and some may not live anywhere near a calm lake or coastline.

Of course, renting gear can help, but transporting a large, bulky board is not exactly convenient. And for those who aren't confident in the water, standing up on a moving board can feel awkward at best and anxiety-inducing at worst.

That said, if you do have access to water and the means to try it, paddle boarding is a fun and effective way to cross-train. It’s low-impact, challenges your coordination, and offers a real mental refresh too. Just be sure to wear a buoyancy aid and check local safety advice before you head out.

But, if paddle boarding doesn't appeal, do not worry. We have heaps of core workouts you can try instead. Check these out below.

