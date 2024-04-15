Should you flip or rotate a mattress topper?

Whether or not you should flip your mattress topper largely depends on the materials it‘s made from. After all, toppers may have a shorter lifespan than the beds they protect, but that doesn't mean you can't help them last longer with a few maintenance tips such as flipping or rotating them.

The average life expectancy of a mattress topper is three to five years, which is undoubtedly short compared to how long the best mattresses for sleeping are designed to last. However you can reduce the amount of times you need to replace your topper by preventing sagging and evenly distributing wear and tear.

But should you flip your mattress topper or is there a better way to look after it? Here we'll explain how to prolong your latex, memory foam and down bed toppers, and what you can and can’t do with them. If you decide that you need to buy a new topper, keep an eye on the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales as we’re expecting some big price drops on a range of sleep accessories.

Should you flip your mattress topper?

The best mattress toppers can add softness, firmness, and temperature control. However, if you've noticed that your topper doesn't feel as comfortable as it once was but had it for less than two years, it may need a boost. While flipping mattresses to give them a refresh isn't recommended anymore, does the same rule apply to mattress toppers?

Well, just like mattresses, it depends on the type. Innerspring mattresses with a simple design can be flipped, but memory foam and hybrid mattress have such a complex design that flipping them can disorder their layers and make their structure ineffective. The same applies to mattress toppers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feather or down toppers have a simple all-feather design, so it's highly recommended that you flip, shake, and rotate your feather topper regularly to make it fluffier and soft. In fact, flipping it regularly can make it feel better.

While you can also buy toppers with a flippable, double-side design, they have different firmness levels on each side, which isn't ideal for anyone who wants the same feel every night. Other mattress toppers, meanwhile, have a design that can't be flipped at all.

Can you flip a memory foam topper?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most mattress toppers use memory foam as it's an easy way to add body-cradling pressure relief to the top of a firm mattress. However, the best memory foam mattress toppers tend to have a certain design that only works if the topper is the right way up.

The best memory foam toppers have one side that's designed to be on top as it provides a cushioning or cool-to-the-touch sleep surface, while the bottom side tends to act as a sturdy, anti-slip base layer. If you flip the topper upside down, you may not get the full benefits of its design.

Instead, it's recommended that you rotate the mattress topper (so that the side that's at the foot of the bed is at the top of the bed) every six to twelve months.

Can you flip a latex topper?

Latex has become a popular material in the bedding world thanks to its sustainability, breathability, and durability. They're an affordable alternative to the best organic mattresses and last much longer than memory foam and down toppers, but they still require some maintenance. Like memory foam mattress toppers, latex toppers shouldn't be flipped but should be rotated every six months to evenly distribute wear and tear.

How to flip or rotate your mattress topper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you own a double-side topper or a feather or down mattress topper, then flipping should be much easier compared to flipping a full-fledged mattress. Simply turn the mattress aren't to it's side then lay it down so the side that was on the bottom is now on top.

When rotating a mattress topper, you may want to move any bedside tables or other furniture that's close to the bed just in case the topper knocks anything over. Gently lift the topper (make sure that you're not bending it) then rotate it 180 degrees so the side that was at the foot of the bed is now at the top.