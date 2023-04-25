The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Are you an Android user looking for the perfect accessory? Well, I've just spotted an awesome discount on the best smartwatch for Android users.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $219 at Amazon right now. This is a new all-time low price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, so there's truly never been a better time to snap one up. This deal applies to the watch in Gray, Pink Gold and Silver. And if it sells out at Amazon, Best Buy is also price-matching this deal.

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

Key features: 1.2-inch (396 x 396) display, 1.01 oz weight, Exynos W920 CPU, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Bluetooth/LTE/NFC/GPS support

Product launch: August 26, 2022

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cost $279 at launch, and went on sale for $239 during Black Friday sales last November. The lowest price I've ever seen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $219, a sale that first appeared in April 2023.

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch is widely regarded as one of the best smartwatches on the market. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we called it "the best version of Samsung's smartwatch yet". It has a scratch-resistant screen, a skin temperature sensor and an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours.

Buy it if: You're an Android phone user who wants a smartwatch with an attractive design, long battery life and plenty of health-tracking features.

Don't buy it if: You're an iPhone user — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is not compatible with iOS. Additionally, if you already own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, there aren't too many major upgrades this time around to warrant an upgrade.