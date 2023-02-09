The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 just got a $20 discount perfectly timed with the HBO series

The Last of Us is currently the biggest show on TV with HBO’s latest prestige series earning critical acclaim and smashing viewership records. The show is based on the PlayStation video game of the same name, and to celebrate its success Sony has just heavily discounted The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5.

For a limited time, The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is on sale for $49 at the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab). That’s a $20 discount compared to its full retail price of $69, and the lowest price it's been to date (for a digital copy at least). The premium Deluxe Edition is also on sale for $59 (opens in new tab) (was $79) but we recommend sticking with the standard version as the deluxe extras aren’t really worth the additional $10 investment.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a full remake of the original game designed to take full advantage of the PS5. Experience Joel and Ellie's cross-country journey like you never have before with across-the-board visual and gameplay improvements. The game's DLC chapter Left Behind is also included and has also been graphically overhauled.

If you’re unaware, The Last of Us Part 1 is actually the third release of the original game. The game debuted on the PS3 back in 2013, before being ported over to the PS4 a year later in the form of The Last of Us Remastered. Flash forward to September 2022 and we got The Last of Us Part 1. This is a from-the-ground-up remake that brings the game’s visual presentation up to the same standards as its impressive sequel, The Last of Us Part 2.

In our The Last of Us Part 1 review, we called it a “jaw-dropping remake of one of the best PlayStation games of all time” praising its visual polishing and its compelling narrative that remains as impactful even a decade later. We concluded by stating that “it's as essential on PS5 as it was on PS4 and PS3.” Although, we did find the omission of the original game’s multiplayer a disappointment.

At launch, The Last of Us Part 1 courted a fair bit of controversy for its full $69 pricetag. Some gamers felt that as a remake it warranted a cheaper initial cost, but either way thanks to this almost 30% discount via the PlayStation Store, The Last of Us Part 1 has now dropped to a price where we can recommend it without any reservations. Whether this would be your first time playing or your fifth, The Last of Us is one of the best games ever made, and its looks and plays better than ever on PS5.