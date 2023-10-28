The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is a side sleepers dream and it's 20% off in pre-Black Friday sale

Side sleepers benefit from a mattress that provides extra cushioning for relieving hips and shoulders, and Helix Sleep makes some of the best we've tried. This weekend the sleep specialist has slashed mattress prices across their site, including 20% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress ahead of Black Friday mattress sales next month. Plus, you get free two free pillows worth up to $150 depending on the size of mattress you buy when you buy the Helix Midnight Luxe.

This medium-form mattress boasts features tailor-made for side sleepers: memory foam for pressure point relief, enhanced contouring lumbar support, and a quilted pillow top for added comfort. The Helix Midnight Luxe is the more opulent version of the best-selling Helix Midnight, and would be the best mattress choice for lighter bodies as it provides extra cushioning.

Helix Sleep offers a 100-night sleep trial on the Helix Midnight Luxe so you'll have plenty of time to try it at home. You'll get a 15-year warranty should you decide its the best side sleeper mattress for you, plus there's free shipping too.

Helix Midnight Luxe by Helix Sleep



Was: from $1,373

Now: from $1,099 at Helix Sleep

Saving: up to $574 Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers and combination sleepers (those who switch positions while they sleep) who sleep hot. It comes in six different sizes, from twin to California King, and sports a breathable quilted cover infused with cooling technology to help dissipate excess heat. Along with its cooling cover, the mattress is made up of five different layers. These layers include copper gel memory foam to contour to your body, plus a layer of wrapped coils to relieve pressure on your hips. The mattress is rated a medium-firm (6 out of 10) on the firmness scale, making it well-suited to a range of body types. You’ll have a 100-night trial to test the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress for yourself, plus you'll get two free pillows worth up to $150. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There are regular Helix mattress sales on every bed the company makes, so it's rare that you'll have to pay full price. 20% discount is on the higher end of the regular deals we see from Helix Sleep, though this increases a little more around major holiday shopping events such as Black Friday and the Cyber Monday mattress sales.

Are medium-firm beds good for side sleepers?

When choosing the best mattress in a box for your body and budget, you'll quickly notice that nearly all of them are available in a medium firm feel. This is without doubt the most popular mattress firmness, as medium firm is designed to cater to as many sleep positions as possible. Back sleepers tend to benefit the most from medium-firmness as it's soft enough to support your body’s lumbar region and firm enough to avoid that 'sinking in feeling'.

While the medium-firm mattress is suitable for most side sleepers, many people who sleep on their side – especially those with a lightweight frame – may benefit from a mattress that’s rated soft on the firmness scale because its softness cushions your hips and shoulders. However, most side sleepers will do just fine with a medium firm mattress – especially if you’re between 130lbs and 250lbs.