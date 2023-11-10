The Fitbit Charge 6 just crashed to its lowest price ever ahead of Back Friday

We review a lot of fitness trackers here at Tom’s Guide, but only one can be crowned the best fitness tracker overall. That title goes to the Fitbit Charge 6, which just saw a huge price drop as part of Black Friday deals.

Right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99 at Best Buy, which is $60 off. And if you move quickly, you’ll have your choice of three different colors, including Porcelain, Obsidian and my personal favorite, coral. Whichever you choose, this is a great price for a capable little device. It’s also a great gift idea for someone special (or yourself).

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

When it comes to deals on Fitbits, it really doesn’t get better than this. The Charge 6 sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. Like the Inspire, the Charge is a rather petite device. But like the Sense, it’s got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer. You also get 7 days of battery life and 50 meters of weather resistance, all packed into a super comfy wearable.

Why we love the Fitbit Charge 6

As you'll see in our Fitbit Charge 6 review, it's a supremely well-rounded tracker featuring a bright, colorful AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS and Fitbit’s full suite of fitness and wellness metrics. Users can track an enormous list of physical activities, from surfing to CrossFit. It also boasts Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate monitor, which the brand says is 60% more accurate than the previous generation.

Speaking of health monitoring, the Charge 6 also sports an ECG sensor for keeping tabs on heart rhythm, a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation and a skin temperature sensor. The device can additionally track sleep quality, menstrual health and more.

But it’s not all about fitness. The Charge 6 also offers a host of useful everyday features including support for Google apps like Wallet and Maps. There’s also support for the YouTube Music app, as well as call and text notifications.