Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits it's lowest price yet, a week before Black Friday!

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to start to upgrade your Apple Watch, I’ve got good news — the newly released Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped in an early Black Friday sale, making today a good time to buy. The watch was only released in September, and is currently one of the hottest smartwatches on the market right now.

The good news? The deals have started a week early, and right now the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $739 on Amazon. This is the cheapest we've seen the Apple Watch drop, making now a good time to buy if you're looking to save.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently discounted to $739 on Amazon and Best Buy. It’s still in stock at the time of writing but is unlikely to be for long, so grab it now if you’re looking to save! New features include a brighter 3,000-nit display, faster S9 chip and new double-tap gesture.

Price check: $739 @ Best Buy

As a fitness editor, I test the best running watches on the market for a living, and without a doubt, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch to buy if you’re serious about training. As you'll see in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, it has an even brighter screen, making it easier to see your stats on the move, even in direct sunlight — the Ultra 2’s goes up to 3,000 nits compared to 2,000 nits on the original model.

As a smartwatch, the Ultra 2 also has another big advantage over its predecessor — the Ultra 2 supports Apple’s handy double tap gesture, which can be set up to execute a range of commands, depending on which app is open. Using the gesture requires users to simply tap the screen twice with both their thumb and index finger and their watch hand. By default, a double tap can be used to answer or end phone calls, reply to messages and more.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop, and I'd be surprised if it went any lower. Now is a great time to buy the watch, especially if you’re keen to get it before the holiday season. With advanced mapping capabilities, this is the Apple Watch I want on my wrist this ski season! For more discounts, check out our Apple Watch Black Friday deals roundup, which we’ll be updating every day with the latest offers.