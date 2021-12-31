The excellent 2021 iPad is back on sale at Amazon

The holiday season isn't over yet! One of our favorite after Christmas sales is back in stock at Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) on sale for $299. Although it's just $30 off its original price of $329, this iPad has been out of stock for most of the holiday season. As of this writing, the deal only applies to the Apple tablet in Space Gray. It's one of the best iPad deals available right now

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. The tablet was out of stock throughout most of Black Friday. Walmart offers the same price. This iPad is coming in and out of stock.

10.2" iPad (256GB/2020): was $479 now $449 @ Amazon 10.2" iPad (256GB/2020): was $479 now $449 @ Amazon

Need more storage? The 256GB model is also on sale for $449, which is a price we haven't seen since early October.

The iPad 9's biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It's the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you're getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

In our iPad 2021 review, we called it a well-made tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life. Sure, it's design is dated, but this is still a great tablet for just about anyone.

The likelihood of this selling out fast is high, so we recommend getting one of the best Apple deals we've seen while you still can.