Sony’s awesome WH-1000XM5 and XM4 just crashed to lowest price in huge early Black Friday deal

Sony's WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 headphones are two of the best wireless headphones I've tested over the last couple of years. Luckily, both are on sale with awesome discounts that shave up to $104 off the list price, making these sales the best early Black Friday deals I've found on two of Sony's greatest noise-canceling models so far.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $244 at Walmart, which is $104 off. While the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $309 at Walmart, giving a $90 discount off the MSRP. Both are amazing deals on two of the very best noise-canceling headphones I've tested. That said, the best Black Friday headphone deals don't last long, so make sure to scoop them up.

While the WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones that launched in May 2022, the WH-1000XM4 continue to be a top pick. The XM4 were our No. 1 buy for best headphones on the market for over a year, and continue to perform strongly among price rivals and are my favorite for travel.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we found that they produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats. You can also use the app to adjust the output to your liking and get even better sound. Support for 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme are all included.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer even better performance along with some compelling upgrades over the WH-1000XM4. Improvements to sound and active noise cancelation add a more premium touch to Sony's flagship headphones than before, while a modernized design and case might appeal to some shoppers.

Both models offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time on the WH-1000XM4, while new faster charging on the XM5 sees a 3-minute charge deliver 3 hours of playback time.

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly better sound quality and ANC in a revamped design, but the XM4 headphones are still seriously good value. Both have full control support via the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app.

Stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage for all the biggest price drops on the best tech right now.