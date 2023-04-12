Score! This 55-inch ULED TV just crashed to $379

There are plenty of great budget TVs to choose from these days. If you want to get the most from your money, one of the best TVs under $500 just went on sale.

Currently, you can get the Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K Fire TV on sale for $379 at Best Buy. That's $50 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this week. Looking for a bigger screen? You can also get the 75-inch model on sale for $699, which is $100 off.

The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility.

If you prefer a bigger size, Amazon has the 75-inch model on sale for $699. Just keep in mind that this deal ends today.

The Hisense U6HF is an awesome TV for its price. It supports HDR, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus for the best possible picture quality. In our Hisense U6H review, we also found that Hisense's ULED tech makes it stand out from other LED TVs, offering improved color, contrast, and brightness.

Running on the FireTV operating system, you'll have easy access to the content you want to watch and all the best streaming services. Also included is an Alexa voice remote for voice controls.

While it's not on our list of the best gaming TVs, this isn't a bad TV if you're a gamer on a budget. With support for HDMI 2.1 and auto low latency, the only thing it's missing is the preferred 120Hz frame rate. If you just want your games to look and play great without worrying about the most possible frames, you can't go wrong.

We highly recommend picking up the Hisense U6HF at this price, but if you’re still looking for your perfect TV, make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for more sales.