Score! My favorite Roku is still $40 off after Prime Day

Prime Day may be over, but there are still plenty of Prime Day deals still available at Amazon. You can save big on a range of Roku devices, including my own personal favorite — the Roku Streambar. Because no matter what TV I have or what smart features it offers, they can’t beat what Roku’s low cost soundbar has to offer.

Right now you can still get the Roku Streambar for just $89 at Amazon. That’s the same price it was for Prime Day, and saves you $40 on the regular $129 price. Which is a fantastic deal for a good quality soundbar that offers all the best of Roku’s streaming ecosystem in one device.

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Stream your favorite content in crisp 4K, HDR and 60 fps, while simultaneously improving the sound quality coming from your TV. The audio is surprisingly good for such a compact device. You can save $40 right now on the Streambar, but we would act fast.

Check other retailers: $89 @ Best Buy | $89 @ Walmart

The Roku Streambar is not the best soundbar you can buy, but it is one of the best cheap soundbars. I can speak from experience when I say it’s definitely better than the basic speakers built into your TV. As we noted in our Roku Streambar review , it has clear and loud sound, while maintaining that low cost and a nice compact design.

The streaming capabilities also mean you can connect the Streambar to your TV via a single HDMI ARC port. Roku’s remote also includes volume and power control for your TV, and a mute button. Naturally, it has voice controls as well, if you want them.

As for streaming itself, you have access to all the best of Roku’s ecosystem — with pretty much all the best streaming services you would want to watch. There are some ads, but it’s nowhere near as intrusive as you might find on other systems — like Amazon’s Fire TV OS.

The Streambar streams video content up to 4K resolution at 60fps, with HDR support for HDR 10 and HLG. Sadly, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ aren’t on offer, in part due to the Streambar’s age. Then again, for $89, I can live with those trade-offs.

If you’re looking for a good quality sound system, without the premium price tag, then the Roku Soundbar is definitely the one for you. I can speak from experience that it’s a great and simple way to expand your home entertainment system while taking your streaming needs into account.

