Score! Get a PS5 console for just $349 today

The weekend isn't typically a busy time for deals, but leave it to Best Buy to keep things interesting with one of the best PS5 deals I've ever seen.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the PS5 Console on sale for $449 or the PS5 Digital Console on sale for $349. That's $50 off and the first time we've seen the standalone consoles at this price. It's an extremely rare sale that is bound to sell out. (For more deals, check out the Best Buy mega weekend sale).

PS5: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The PS5 is one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. It sports a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive, a lightning-quick custom SSD, and an innovative DualSense controller. It's fully adapted for cutting-edge gaming. In our PS5 review, we said it's an essential console for all gamers. Rarely on sale, you can now get the standalone console for $449.

PS5 Digital: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for any PS5 console.

The PS5 has spent the last three years being one of the most popular tech items you can buy, and for its first two years on the market just finding PS5 restock was a nearly impossible task. Fortunately, stock levels have stabilized and we’ve now reached the point where Sony is willing to slice money off the machine in order to entice newcomers into the PlayStation ecosystem.

We usually see PS5 bundles on sale, but this is the biggest sale we've seen on the standalone consoles. If you want to know more about the console before purchasing, be sure to check out our full PS5 review where we called it a "true generational leap" and praised it for "offering incredibly fast load times and an innovative new controller that can change the way games feel."

While the PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate rages on, and there's really not a definitive answer, we can comfortably say that the PS5 is an excellent gaming device that has now built up a deep library of must-play titles. Check out our best PS5 games ranking to find out what you should play first.

