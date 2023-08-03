Huge sale at Best Buy slashes up to 50% off Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and more

Prime Day is the best time of year to save on Amazon hardware... or so I thought. Best Buy is running a huge sale that takes up to 50% off Amazon devices, and it's an awesome opportunity to score some savings if you missed out on Prime Day.

For example, our favorite Amazon streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $24 at Best Buy right now. It's $30 off and at its lowest price ever. Plus, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $29 at Best Buy right now. This is our best smart speaker at its lowest price ever. Best Buy is even throwing in a multi-color Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb with the Echo Dot for free, which makes it better than the deal we saw on Prime Day.

For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide and back to school sales coverage.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. This Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever right now, and it comes with a free multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Best Buy

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Echo Studio: was $199 now $154 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Amazon Echo Studio offers the best sound out of any Amazon speaker. You can pair it with other Alexa speakers for surround sound or even connect it to a turntable thanks to its 3.5mm audio-in port. It's now at its lowest price ever for Prime members. The Echo Studio is at its lowest price ever right now, and it comes with a free multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb.

Blink Outdoor (2-camera kit): was $179 now $79 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. It's the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget. This two-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras is at its lowest price ever.

Eero Pro 6E (three-pack): was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: With Wi-Fi 6E on board, the Eero Pro 6E can get you speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, or there's a 2.5G Ethernet port for those with multi-gig plans. This mesh can cover up to 6,000 sq ft homes with a strong Wi-Fi connection but it can also support more than 100 connected devices at the same time. To top it off, the eero Pro 6E can work as a smart home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $162 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is now on sale for $162. Its crisp, 10.1-inch HD screen is great for watching your favorite TV shows and movies, or displaying your digital photos. The rotating base automatically keeps you in frame if you move around the room during video calls. You can also control your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more with Alexa.

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $74 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: Proving that a good tablet doesn't need to cost a fortune, the Fire HD 10 offers a colorful full HD display, a fast octa-core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life for a new low price. And Alexa support is inside, too.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to its lowest price ever. In our Amazon Echo Pop review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.