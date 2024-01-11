Score! Get a free iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon — here's how

The iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy. Priced at $999, it's far from cheap, but Verizon's latest sale is making iPhone's premium phone cheaper than ever to own.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering the iPhone 15 Pro for free when you trade-in any iPhone in any condition. That's one of the best iPhone 15 deals we've seen. While trade-in deals are common at Verizon, it's rare that they'll accept any iPhone regardless of its condition. Note that you'll need to open a new Unlimited Ultimate plan to score your free phone.

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old iPhone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan to get this deal. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

The Editor's Choice iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best compact flagship phones you can buy. In our iPhone 15 Pro review we said it offers very strong cameras with night mode and portrait improvements, blazing performance thanks to its A17 Pro chip, and solid battery life at 10 hours and 53 minutes. (That's 40 minutes longer than the iPhone 14 Pro).

Unlike its bigger brother, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro packs a smaller 6.1-inch display. This makes it easier to navigate with one hand. It also starts at a cheaper $999 for 128GB, compared to $1,199 and 256GB for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro hit 2,890 on single-core and 78,94 on multi-core tests, compared to just 1,396 / 4,882 from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Apple has also beaten Samsung on graphics performance. The iPhone 15 Pro notched 94.3 frames per second on 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited versus 87 fps for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That makes the iPhone 15 Pro one of the best gaming phones along with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

