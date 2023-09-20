Score a free iPhone 15 — best deals at Verizon, AT&T, more

Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup will hit stores this Friday. We've put all four models through our rigorous tests and they've each earned a spot in our list of the best phones of 2023. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max even earned Editor's Choice awards.

While there are plenty of iPhone 15 deals that help ease the cost of Apple's new phones, below I'm rounding all the deals that score you an iPhone 15 for free. Keep in mind that you'll have to jump through a few hoops — such as trading in your old phone — but these freebie deals are as good as it gets right now.

Where to score free iPhone 15 deals

iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is practically giving away iPhone 15 models. Currently, you can get the iPhone 15 for free with trade-in and select unlimited plans (details here). Or you can get the iPhone 15 Plus (details here) or iPhone 15 Pro (details here) for free with trade-in and with Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can get the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro for free. You'll need to trade in your old phone and you'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get your free iPhone. Nevertheless, we like this deal because it's open to new and existing subscribers.

iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + activation @ Best Buy

Not to be outdone, Best Buy is also offering free iPhone 15 promos. However, you'll need to trade in your old phone and activate your new phone on a carrier during the checkout process to get the discount. If you meet those requirements, you can choose from a free iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus | iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering numerous discounts on Apple's entire iPhone 15 lineup. You can either get an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or iPhone 15 Pro for free after trade-in and with Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan or buy one at full price and get $700 off another iPhone 15 model.

