Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 just got its biggest Aussie price cut yet — up to AU$1,130 off

Had your eye on Samsung's class-leading Galaxy Z Fold 4 but scared off by the price? It's time to put those fears to rest, because the world's most deluxe foldable has received a massive 40% discount in Australia.

As we race towards the reportedly early launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, remaining Z Fold 4 stock has seemingly been marked for clearance, which is why we're seeing price reductions of up to AU$1,130.

The drastic price drop could be also be due to the imminent launch of Google's Pixel Fold, which is expected to be priced around AU$2,685 — that makes the prospect of buying a Galaxy Z Fold 4 from AU$1,499 very tempting indeed.

If you're looking to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 without trading in a device, Amazon AU is the best place to buy thanks to a slightly larger 42% price cut on the 512GB model, bringing its price down to AU$2,699 AU$1,569. We'd definitely recommend you go for this version over the 256GB model, which is only AU$70 cheaper and has half the storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) | AU$2,699 AU$1,569 at Amazon (save AU$1,130) Thanks to a huge price drop of up to 42%, now's the time to grab Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Amazon AU. Get the 512GB model in phantom black, green or beige for only AU$2,699 AU$1,569. Alternatively, you can get the 256GB model for AU$2,499 AU$1,499.

Alternatively, those who do have a device to trade in and are happy with just getting the 256GB model are advised to buy direct from Samsung's store (opens in new tab). Here you'll automatically receive AU$350 of bonus credit which can be put towards your Galaxy Z Fold 4 on top of its 40% discount. Of course, your trade-in must be an eligible device that's in good working order.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (AU$350 bonus credit with trade in | AU$2,499 AU$1,149.40 at Samsung (save AU$1,349.60) If you have an eligible device to trade in, Samsung's online store will give you AU$350 of bonus credit (on top of the existing 40% discount) which can be put towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB model only). That brings the Z Fold 4's price down from AU$2,499 to just AU$1,149.40. That's an absolutely massive saving of AU$1,349.60!