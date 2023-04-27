Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 just got its biggest Aussie price cut yet — up to AU$1,130 off

By Stephen Lambrechts
published

It might be time to unfold your wallet

Galaxy Z Fold 4
(Image credit: Future)

Had your eye on Samsung's class-leading Galaxy Z Fold 4 but scared off by the price? It's time to put those fears to rest, because the world's most deluxe foldable has received a massive 40% discount in Australia.

As we race towards the reportedly early launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, remaining Z Fold 4 stock has seemingly been marked for clearance, which is why we're seeing price reductions of up to AU$1,130. 

The drastic price drop could be also be due to the imminent launch of Google's Pixel Fold, which is expected to be priced around AU$2,685 — that makes the prospect of buying a Galaxy Z Fold 4 from AU$1,499 very tempting indeed.

If you're looking to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 without trading in a device, Amazon AU is the best place to buy thanks to a slightly larger 42% price cut on the 512GB model, bringing its price down to AU$2,699 AU$1,569. We'd definitely recommend you go for this version over the 256GB model, which is only AU$70 cheaper and has half the storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) | AU$2,699 AU$1,569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)(save AU$1,130)

Thanks to a huge price drop of up to 42%, now's the time to grab Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Amazon AU. Get the 512GB model in phantom black, green or beige for only AU$2,699 AU$1,569 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can get the 256GB model for AU$2,499 AU$1,499 (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, those who do have a device to trade in and are happy with just getting the 256GB model are advised to buy direct from Samsung's store (opens in new tab). Here you'll automatically receive AU$350 of bonus credit which can be put towards your Galaxy Z Fold 4 on top of its 40% discount. Of course, your trade-in must be an eligible device that's in good working order.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (AU$350 bonus credit with trade in (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (AU$350 bonus credit with trade in | AU$2,499 AU$1,149.40 at Samsung (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,349.60)

If you have an eligible device to trade in, Samsung's online store will give you AU$350 of bonus credit (on top of the existing 40% discount) which can be put towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB model only). That brings the Z Fold 4's price down from AU$2,499 to just AU$1,149.40 (opens in new tab). That's an absolutely massive saving of AU$1,349.60!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More from Tom's Guide

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for over a dozen years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such mags and sites as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases, listening to vinyl and other non-hipster stuff.

Topics
Smartphones