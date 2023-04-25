Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could launch early to fight Google Pixel Fold — with thinner and lighter design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could appear for the first time in "the final week of July," according to reporting from SamMobile (opens in new tab), with other sources detailing some small but important design alterations.

The SamMobile report gives July 25-27 as likely dates of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, the venue where we'd expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5) launch. This would be a few weeks earlier than the usual mid-August launch that Samsung has held in previous years for new foldables. This could perhaps be in response to the Google Pixel Fold, which is expected to be unveiled May 10 at Google I/O 2023.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, other new devices like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 could also appear during the event, suggested by the fact that rumors for these devices heating up. So even if the event is happening earlier than usual, it sounds like it could still be stuffed with plenty of interesting new tech.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 important design changes

Meanwhile, leaker Ice Universe has offered up alleged measurements for the body of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. And they make for interesting reading when compared to the dimensions of the current Galaxy Fold 4.

The most noticeable change is that when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shut, there will seemingly no longer be a gap between the two sides of the phone. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which measures between 14.2 - 15.8 millimeters (0.56 - 0.62 inches) thick, the Z Fold 5 will apparently measure a consistent 13.4 millimeters (0.53 inches) thick instead.

Exclusive！Size contrast Fold5 Fold4 gap 长 154.9mm 155.1mm 0.2mm宽 129.9mm 130.1mm 0.2mm厚 6.1mm 6.3mm 0.2mm合上宽 67.1mm 67.1mm 0 mm合上厚：13.4mm 14.2~15.8mm 0.8-2.4mm重量： 254g 263g 9gApril 25, 2023 See more

Comparing overall measurements, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will apparently be a mere 0.2mm (about 0.0079 inches) shorter, slimmer and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when open. When shut, there seems to be no change, with both the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5 measuring 67.1 millimeters (2.64 inches) across. That's still quite narrow compared to a regular smartphone, so we imagine we'll still have the same issues trying to use apps on the cover screen that we had on previous Z Folds.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also reportedly be 9 grams (0.32 ounces) lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This will still be a fairly heavy 254-gram (8.96-ounce) phone, but we're glad the phone's mass could be getting reduced all the same.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Fold will reportedly weigh a much heavier 10 ounces and will measure 5.5 inches x 3.1 inches x 0.5 inches while folded. This could be one way the Z Fold 5 beats the Pixel Fold.

When we get our hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (hopefully at the end of July as that first rumor has it), we'll be keen to see these apparent design changes for ourselves. We'll also be hoping to try out other rumored changes such as a faster Snapdragon for Galaxy chip, a new hinge design and revised displays. Sadly, it seems like we'll need to wait for next year or later for a big design rework or overhauled cameras though.

