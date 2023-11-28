Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still $300 off in Cyber Monday deal — don’t miss your chance

Cyber Monday phone deals didn’t all just vanish overnight, and there’s still plenty of opportunity to pick up discounts on some of the best phones around. One of those discounts is still available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you can save $300 off the usual price.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $899 at Amazon. That’s a brand new, unlocked version of the phone meaning you’re not tied into any one carrier. You also won’t be needing to trade in your old devices or signing up for a specific plan to claim the discount.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon

The S24 Ultra may be coming, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the best phones you can buy. It's got a gorgeous display, incredible battery life and a camera that has yet to be matched. All with $300 off the usual price.

While our pick for the best smartphone is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in at a very close second. It’s also at the top of our list of the best camera phones, in part due to its stellar 200MP lens and dual telephoto cameras for incredible zoomed-in shots. That 100x digital space zoom and 8K video recording are also the kind of features Apple and Google have yet to offer.

But as fantastic as the camera is, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a whole lot more as well. There’s powerful performance from the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which actually managed to outmatch Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset in graphics processing tests.

That chip also offers much greater efficiency than before, something that definitely helped the phone reach 13 hours and 9 minutes of battery life in our custom test. The 5,000 mAh battery couldn’t have hurt, either.

On top of that the S23 Ultra also includes an S Pen stylus, up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate on a gorgeous bright and colorful 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Charging tops out at 45W, though wireless charging is a disappointing 10W.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be coming early next year, but if you want a fantastic phone without the high price tag, this is a deal to check out. Of course, if you don’t care about having the latest and best new phone, you can still grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for under $500 over at Best Buy.